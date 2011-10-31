HOUSTON Oct 31 Wholesale gasoline differentials gained 0.5 cent a gallon on Monday on a malfunction at a Los Angeles refinery, traders said.

November-delivery L.A. market unleaded ethanol-blend CARBOB gasoline finished at 33 cents a gallon over NYMEX December RBOB gasoline. On Friday CARBOB ended the day at 32.5 cents over RBOB.

ConocoPhillips (COP.N) 139,000 barrel per day (bpd) Los Angeles Refining Complex reported a malfunction on Monday morning at its Carson, California, plant.

In a filing with California regulators, Conoco said there was no breakdown at the refinery.

San Francisco Bay market November CARBOB sold at 30.75 cents over December NYMEX RBOB.

December L.A. CARBOB was between 1 cent and 2 cents stronger in a bid-offer spread at 16 cents/19 cents over January NYMEX RBOB gasoline.

In the Portland, Oregon, market, gasoline's differential traded between 12 cents and 16.25 cents over NYMEX RBOB.

Traders said markets were quiet on Monday due to the lack of pipeline shipment scheduling, which resumes Tuesday.

CARB diesel gained 6 cents, finishing in Los Angeles at 30 cents over December NYMEX heating oil.

Ultra-low sulfur, EPA-grade diesel was priced in a wide bid-offer spread between 12 cents/23 cents over.

November L.A. jet fuel rose 0.75 cents to 7.75 cents on top of December NYMEX heating oil. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)