HOUSTON Nov 1 California diesel led climbing West Coast motor fuel differentials on Tuesday as pipeline shipment scheduling resumed amid on-going refinery overhauls, traders said.

In the Los Angeles market, November CARB diesel finished up 4 cents at 34 cents a gallon on top of the December NYMEX RBOB heating oil. In the San Francisco Bay market, CARB diesel finished at 18 cents a gallon over December NYMEX heating oil.

CARB diesel draws its name from the California Air Resources Board, which determines the formula for diesel to be used in the state's largest cities to reduce air pollution.

Ultra-low sulfur EPA-grade diesel sold at 24 cents over December NYMEX heating oil.

Overhauls are underway at three Los Angeles market motor fuel refineries. BP Plc (BP.L) (BP.N), Chevron Corp (CVX.N), Tesoro Corp (TSO.N) are performing work at their refineries, according to regulatory filings and/or company statements.

November-delivery L.A. market unleaded ethanol-blend CARBOB gasoline gained 3 cents to sell at 36 cents a gallon over NYMEX December RBOB gasoline.

Bay market November CARBOB was valued at 31 cents over December NYMEX RBOB.

December L.A. CARBOB finished a penny stronger at 20 cents over January NYMEX RBOB gasoline.

In the Portland, Oregon, market, gasoline's differential was bid at 15 cents over NYMEX RBOB. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)