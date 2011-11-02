HOUSTON Nov 2 West Coast gasoline
differentials dipped on Wednesday on lower demand, while
diesels rose because of lower supply, traders said.
Unleaded ethanol-blend CARBOB gasoline for November
delivery in the Los Angeles market fell 3 cents to 33 cents a
gallon on top of NYMEX December RBOB gasoline due to easing
demand, dealers said.
CARB diesel, which draws its name from the California Air
Resources Board, for November delivery in the Los Angeles
market climbed 6 cents to sell at 40 cents a gallon over NYMEX
December heating oil.
CARB diesel's gain was due to a U.S. government report
issued Wednesday that said distillate inventories on the West
Coast fell last week by 590,000 barrels to 11.49 million
barrels.
Ultra-low sulfur EPA-grade diesel sold down 2.5 cents at
21.5 cents over December NYMEX heating oil.
West Coast gasoline stockpiles fell last week by 297,000
barrels to 26.9 million barrels, but the price for
California-blend gasoline has already been driven up by
overhauls under way at three Los Angeles market motor fuel
refineries.
BP Plc (BP.L) (BP.N), Chevron Corp (CVX.N), and Tesoro Corp
(TSO.N) are performing work at their refineries, according to
regulatory filings and/or company statements.
Bay market November CARBOB was valued at 5 cents below the
L.A. market price.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Jim Marshall)