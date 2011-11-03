Oil prices steady, kept in range by mixed price indicators
SINGAPORE, Feb 7 Oil steadied on Tuesday after falls the previous session, with markets torn between mixed price indicators that have kept crude range-bound for much of the year.
HOUSTON Nov 3 Refined products prices fell in West Coast markets on Thursday as supply seemed more abundant, traders said.
Unleaded ethanol-blend CARBOB gasoline for November delivery in the Los Angeles market fell 3 cents to 30 cents a gallon on top of NYMEX December RBOB gasoline.
Traders said CARBOB gasoline for November has to be delivered from the back half of the month.
Gasoline and diesel prices had risen for November because of planned work and shutdowns at California and Washington state refineries.
"Once you get into the back half it just seems like it's not as tight," said one dealer.
CARB diesel, which draws its name from the California Air Resources Board, for November delivery in the Los Angeles market retreated 6 cents to finish at 34 cents a gallon over NYMEX December heating oil.
Bay market November CARBOB finished at 20 cents a gallon over NYMEX RBOB, down 5 cents.
November jet fuel traded at 9.5 cents over December NYMEX heating oil.
In the Portland market, gasoline was in a bid-offer spread at 20 cents/25 cents over NYMEX RBOB gasoline. Diesel was valued at 16 cents/21 cents over NYMEX heating oil. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 6 California Public Employees' Retirement System should maintain its investments in the controversial Dakota Access oil pipeline project in order to exert influence over the companies involved, staff for the largest U.S. public pension fund said on Monday.