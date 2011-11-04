HOUSTON, Nov 4 Gasoline rebounded in West Coast
markets on Friday as buyers stocked up ahead of the weekend,
traders said.
Unleaded ethanol-blend CARBOB gasoline for November
delivery in the Los Angeles market gained 2.5 cents to sell at
32.5 cents a gallon on top of NYMEX December RBOB gasoline.
CARBOB in the San Francisco Bay market was notionally priced
at 5 cents under L.A.
CARB diesel, which draws its name from the California Air
Resources Board, for November delivery in the Los Angeles
market slid 4 cents on lower demand to finish at 30 cents a
gallon over NYMEX December heating oil.
November jet fuel slid 3 cents to finish at 6.5 cents over
December NYMEX heating oil.
In the Portland market, gasoline was down 2 cents in a
bid-offer spread at 19 cents/23 cents over NYMEX RBOB gasoline.
Diesel was valued at sold down a penny at 20 cents over NYMEX
heating oil.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)