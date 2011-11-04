HOUSTON, Nov 4 Gasoline rebounded in West Coast markets on Friday as buyers stocked up ahead of the weekend, traders said.

Unleaded ethanol-blend CARBOB gasoline for November delivery in the Los Angeles market gained 2.5 cents to sell at 32.5 cents a gallon on top of NYMEX December RBOB gasoline.

CARBOB in the San Francisco Bay market was notionally priced at 5 cents under L.A.

CARB diesel, which draws its name from the California Air Resources Board, for November delivery in the Los Angeles market slid 4 cents on lower demand to finish at 30 cents a gallon over NYMEX December heating oil.

November jet fuel slid 3 cents to finish at 6.5 cents over December NYMEX heating oil.

In the Portland market, gasoline was down 2 cents in a bid-offer spread at 19 cents/23 cents over NYMEX RBOB gasoline. Diesel was valued at sold down a penny at 20 cents over NYMEX heating oil. (Reporting by Erwin Seba;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)