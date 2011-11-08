HOUSTON, Nov 7 Los Angeles gasoline
differentials retreated on Monday, balancing rising NYMEX
benchmarks, traders said.
Unleaded ethanol-blend CARBOB gasoline for November
delivery in the Los Angeles market fell 7.5 cents to sell at 25
cents a gallon on top of NYMEX December RBOB gasoline, which
gained 6.8 cents to finish at $2.7282 a gallon.
CARBOB in the San Francisco Bay market was notionally priced
at 10 cents under L.A.
December L.A. CARBOB was at 14 cents a gallon over NYMEX
RBOB for January.
CARB diesel, which draws its name from the California Air
Resources Board, for November delivery in the Los Angeles
market slid dipped 7 cents to finish at 23 cents a gallon over
NYMEX December heating oil, which was up 4.91 cents at $3.1198
a gallon.
November jet fuel retreated 3 cents at 3.25 cents over
December NYMEX heating oil.
In the Portland market, gasoline was bid unchanged at 19
cents over NYMEX RBOB gasoline. Diesel lost a penny at 19 cents
over NYMEX heating oil.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Bob Burgdorfer)