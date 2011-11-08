HOUSTON, Nov 7 Los Angeles gasoline differentials retreated on Monday, balancing rising NYMEX benchmarks, traders said.

Unleaded ethanol-blend CARBOB gasoline for November delivery in the Los Angeles market fell 7.5 cents to sell at 25 cents a gallon on top of NYMEX December RBOB gasoline, which gained 6.8 cents to finish at $2.7282 a gallon.

CARBOB in the San Francisco Bay market was notionally priced at 10 cents under L.A.

December L.A. CARBOB was at 14 cents a gallon over NYMEX RBOB for January.

CARB diesel, which draws its name from the California Air Resources Board, for November delivery in the Los Angeles market slid dipped 7 cents to finish at 23 cents a gallon over NYMEX December heating oil, which was up 4.91 cents at $3.1198 a gallon.

November jet fuel retreated 3 cents at 3.25 cents over December NYMEX heating oil.

In the Portland market, gasoline was bid unchanged at 19 cents over NYMEX RBOB gasoline. Diesel lost a penny at 19 cents over NYMEX heating oil. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Bob Burgdorfer)