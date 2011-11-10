HOUSTON Nov 9 West Coast gasoline
differentials slid on refinery restarts and a U.S. government
report that showed an increase in regional inventory, traders
said.
In the Los Angeles market, unleaded ethanol-blend CARBOB
gasoline for November delivery fell 7.5 cents to finish at a
19-cent premium on December NYMEX RBOB gasoline.
BP Plc's (BP.L) (BP.N) 225,000 barrel per day (bpd)
Ferndale, Washington, refinery was back to normal operations
following a restart from a planned overhaul, according to a
regulatory notice.
Also Shell Oil Co's (RDSa.L) 145,000 bpd Anacortes,
Washington, refinery was back to planned operations, according
to a notice filed with state pollution regulators.
The BP refinery had undergone a month-long overhaul and the
Shell plant underwent seven weeks of work.
November CARBOB in the San Francisco Bay market was valued
at 5 cents below the price in the L.A. market.
Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market, was in a
bid-offer spread at 12.5 cents/15 cents on top of NYMEX
December RBOB.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration said West Coast
gasoline inventory rose 1.112 million barrels last week to
28.053 million barrels.
CARB diesel, which draws its name from the California Air
Resources Board, for November delivery in the Los Angeles
market fell 6 cents to 14 cents a gallon over NYMEX heating oil
on the returning refinery production.
Diesel in Portland lost 1 cent at 18 cents over NYMEX
December heating oil also due to the restarts.
November jet fuel lost 3 cents to end at 0.5 cents under
December NYMEX heating oil.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Richard Chang)