HOUSTON Nov 10 Gasoline slid again on Thursday, with refineries back in production following recent overhauls, traders said.

In the Los Angeles market, unleaded ethanol-blend CARBOB gasoline for November delivery tumbled 8.5 cents to a 10.5-cent premium on December NYMEX RBOB gasoline.

Two Washington state refineries returned to production after seasonal overhauls in the past week and California refineries were expected follow suit in the coming days, traders said.

November CARBOB in the San Francisco Bay market was valued at 5 cents below the price in the L.A. market.

Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market, was down a penny in a bid-offer spread at 10 cents/14 cents on top of NYMEX December RBOB.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration said West Coast gasoline inventory rose 1.112 million barrels last week to 28.053 million barrels.

CARB diesel, which draws its name from the California Air Resources Board, for November delivery in the Los Angeles market dropped 4 cents to 10 cents a gallon over NYMEX heating oil on the returning refinery production.

In the San Francisco Bay market, CARB diesel slid to 7.5 cents a gallon over December NYMEX heating oil.

Diesel in Portland was steady at 18 cents over NYMEX December heating oil.

November jet fuel dipped 1 cent to end at 1.5 cents under December NYMEX heating oil. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by David Gregorio)