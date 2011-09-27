Sept 26 Gasoline gained in the Los Angeles market due to malfunctions at California refineries and maintenance at a Los Angeles and Washington state refineries, traders said.

Conoco Phillips (COP.N) 120,200 barrel per day (bpd) Rodeo, California, reported a unit restart on Sunday while Valero Energy Corp's (VLO.N) 78,000 bpd Wilmington, California, refinery recovered from an electrical power dip that affected the sulfur recovery system.

BP Plc's (BP.L) (BP.N) 265,000 bpd Carson, California, refinery was performing maintenance through Oct 3. Shell Oil Co's (RDSa.L) 145,000 bpd Anacortes, Washington, refinery is performing work on multiple units, the company said. The work is expected to last through early November.

Unleaded ethanol-blend October CARBOB gasoline traded between premiums of 20 cents and 22 cents to November NYMEX RBOBO RBc1 gasoline, finishing up a penny at 21 cents over.

In the San Francisco Bay market, CARBOB was 3 cents stronger than L.A.

Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market sold up 1 cent at 28 cents a gallon over NYMEX November RBOB.

Diesels also rose on the refinery work, with CARB diesel trading in L.A. at 11.5 cents a gallon over November NYMEX heating oil.

EPA-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel sold at 10 cents a gallon over NYMEX heating oil.

Jet fuel in L.A. rose 1.25 cents to finish at 9.75 cents on top of NYMEX November heating oil.

In Portland, diesel was offered at 27 cents over NYMEX heating oil. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Richard Chang)