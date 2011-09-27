Sept 27 Gasoline fell in the Los Angeles market as California refineries bounced back from weekend upsets, traders said.

Conoco Phillips (COP.N) 120,200 barrel per day (bpd) Rodeo, California, refinery and Valero Energy Corp's (VLO.N) 78,000 bpd Wilmington, California, refinery were back in production after malfunctions reported on Sunday.

Unleaded ethanol-blend October CARBOB gasoline finished down 3.5 cents at 16.5 cents over November NYMEX RBOB RBc1 gasoline.

In the San Francisco Bay market, CARBOB was between 2 cents and 3 cents stronger than L.A.

BP Plc's (BP.L) (BP.N) 265,000 bpd Los Angeles-area refinery in Carson, California, was performing maintenance scheduled to last through Oct. 3.

Portland gasoline again led the West Coast due to work at Shell Oil Co's (RDSa.L) 145,000 bpd Anacortes, Washington, refinery. The work involving multiple units is planned to last through early November.

Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market was unchanged at 28 cents a gallon over NYMEX November RBOB.

Diesels were flat with CARB diesel trading in L.A. at 11.5 cents a gallon over November NYMEX heating oil. Bay CARB diesel was seen at even to L.A.

EPA-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel sold at 10 cents a gallon over NYMEX heating oil.

Jet fuel was offered 0.25-cent higher at 10 cents on top of NYMEX November heating oil.

In Portland, diesel was again offered at 27 cents over NYMEX heating oil. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Andre Grenon)