Sept 27 Gasoline fell in the Los Angeles market
as California refineries bounced back from weekend upsets,
traders said.
Conoco Phillips (COP.N) 120,200 barrel per day (bpd) Rodeo,
California, refinery and Valero Energy Corp's (VLO.N) 78,000
bpd Wilmington, California, refinery were back in production
after malfunctions reported on Sunday.
Unleaded ethanol-blend October CARBOB gasoline finished
down 3.5 cents at 16.5 cents over November NYMEX RBOB RBc1
gasoline.
In the San Francisco Bay market, CARBOB was between 2 cents
and 3 cents stronger than L.A.
BP Plc's (BP.L) (BP.N) 265,000 bpd Los Angeles-area
refinery in Carson, California, was performing maintenance
scheduled to last through Oct. 3.
Portland gasoline again led the West Coast due to work at
Shell Oil Co's (RDSa.L) 145,000 bpd Anacortes, Washington,
refinery. The work involving multiple units is planned to last
through early November.
Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market was unchanged at
28 cents a gallon over NYMEX November RBOB.
Diesels were flat with CARB diesel trading in L.A. at 11.5
cents a gallon over November NYMEX heating oil. Bay CARB diesel
was seen at even to L.A.
EPA-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel sold at 10 cents a gallon
over NYMEX heating oil.
Jet fuel was offered 0.25-cent higher at 10 cents on top of
NYMEX November heating oil.
In Portland, diesel was again offered at 27 cents over
NYMEX heating oil.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Andre Grenon)