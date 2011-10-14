BRIEF-Iao Kun Group to acquire majority interest in Guangzhou Liniu Network Technology
* Iao Kun Group Holding Company Limited to acquire majority interest in Guangzhou Liniu Network Technology Co. Ltd.
HOUSTON Oct 14 The premium for Los Angeles ethanol-blended reformulated gasoline surged 11 cents on Friday after reports of flaring at Valero's Wilmington, California, refinery, traders said.
CARBOB sold in Los Angeles for 37 cents a gallon over NYMEX RBOB, traders said.
A Valero spokesman said the flaring was caused by a problem in the sulfur recovery unit but was having "no material impact" on production. (Reporting by Bruce Nichols)
* Kansas City Royals and Sun Life Financial U.S. have announced a partnership through 2020 season Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To extend offering of weekly roundtrip cruises from Miami to Cuba aboard Norwegian sky, through December 2017