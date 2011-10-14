HOUSTON Oct 14 The premium for Los Angeles ethanol-blended reformulated gasoline surged 11 cents on Friday after reports of flaring at Valero's Wilmington, California, refinery, traders said.

CARBOB sold in Los Angeles for 37 cents a gallon over NYMEX RBOB, traders said.

A Valero spokesman said the flaring was caused by a problem in the sulfur recovery unit but was having "no material impact" on production. (Reporting by Bruce Nichols)