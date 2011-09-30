By Dominic Lau
LONDON, Sept 30 Shares in major European
economies are heading for their biggest quarterly loss in nine
years, hit by concerns the global economy was slipping into
recession and the euro zone debt crisis was deepening with
Greece facing possible default.
The steep sell-off in the latest quarter, wiping more than
$1.2 trillion off European share values, was sparked by an
intensification in the euro zone sovereign debt crisis and
concerns the United States could be heading for a recession.
However, Karen Olney of UBS said European stock valuations
may be cheap but investors would remain cautious until euro zone
politicians can come up with a decisive plan to finally put to
rest the bloc's debt crisis, now threatening its third and
fourth largest economies in Italy and Spain.
"Politicians tend to react better when the markets are
falling than rising. If we don't get a solution imminently, we
could have another leg down," said Olney, head of European
thematic research at UBS.
"In a rising market, they are not going to come up with a
grand slam plan. If the markets are suffering again, they may be
pushed to come up with a solution that we need. This is why some
people consider Europe difficult to invest in, almost
uninvestable at the moment."
Among the worst to suffer in the recent sell-off was
Germany's DAX which had outperformed all other European
markets in the first half of the year.
The German blue-chip index, home to conglomerate Siemens
(SIEGn.DE) and automakers Daimler (DAIGn.DE) and BMW ,
was down nearly 25 percent so far this quarter and set for its
worst quarterly performance since the third quarter of 2002.
France's CAC 40 , and Spain's IBEX 35 were
also on track for their biggest three-month fall since the third
quarter of 2002, despite their regulators, along with those from
Italy and Belgium, banning short selling of financial stocks.
The CAC 40 was down 24.8 in July-September, with French bank
Societe Generale losing half of its values over the
same period -- its biggest quarterly drop since 1998.
The IBEX 35 index, meanwhile, was off 17.5 percent, while
Italy's FTSE MIB was down more than 25 percent.
Britain's FTSE 100 was down nearly 14 percent,
faring better than other major European markets but was also on
track for its worst three-month performance in nine years.
That compared with a 17 percent fall over the same period
for the pan-regional STOXX Europe 600 index, which was
set for its biggest quarterly loss since the fourth quarter of
2008 after the global economy was sent into a tailspin after the
collapse of Lehman Brothers.
"You don't get a sustainable rally until either the growth
outlook improves or you get substantial progress on the
sovereign debt crisis. In the absence of either of those things,
investors should remain cautious and defensive positioned," said
Ronan Carr, European equity strategist at Morgan Stanley.
Morgan Stanley was "overweight" telecoms and
healthcare , and "underweight" banks and
industrials .
