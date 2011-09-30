LONDON, Sept 30 Shares in major European economies are heading for their biggest quarterly loss in nine years, hit by concerns the global economy was slipping into recession and the euro zone debt crisis was deepening with Greece facing possible default.

The steep sell-off in the latest quarter, wiping more than $1.2 trillion off European share values, was sparked by an intensification in the euro zone sovereign debt crisis and concerns the United States could be heading for a recession.

However, Karen Olney of UBS said European stock valuations may be cheap but investors would remain cautious until euro zone politicians can come up with a decisive plan to finally put to rest the bloc's debt crisis, now threatening its third and fourth largest economies in Italy and Spain.

"Politicians tend to react better when the markets are falling than rising. If we don't get a solution imminently, we could have another leg down," said Olney, head of European thematic research at UBS.

"In a rising market, they are not going to come up with a grand slam plan. If the markets are suffering again, they may be pushed to come up with a solution that we need. This is why some people consider Europe difficult to invest in, almost uninvestable at the moment."

Among the worst to suffer in the recent sell-off was Germany's DAX which had outperformed all other European markets in the first half of the year.

The German blue-chip index, home to conglomerate Siemens (SIEGn.DE) and automakers Daimler (DAIGn.DE) and BMW , was down nearly 25 percent so far this quarter and set for its worst quarterly performance since the third quarter of 2002.

France's CAC 40 , and Spain's IBEX 35 were also on track for their biggest three-month fall since the third quarter of 2002, despite their regulators, along with those from Italy and Belgium, banning short selling of financial stocks.

The CAC 40 was down 24.8 in July-September, with French bank Societe Generale losing half of its values over the same period -- its biggest quarterly drop since 1998.

The IBEX 35 index, meanwhile, was off 17.5 percent, while Italy's FTSE MIB was down more than 25 percent.

Britain's FTSE 100 was down nearly 14 percent, faring better than other major European markets but was also on track for its worst three-month performance in nine years.

That compared with a 17 percent fall over the same period for the pan-regional STOXX Europe 600 index, which was set for its biggest quarterly loss since the fourth quarter of 2008 after the global economy was sent into a tailspin after the collapse of Lehman Brothers.

"You don't get a sustainable rally until either the growth outlook improves or you get substantial progress on the sovereign debt crisis. In the absence of either of those things, investors should remain cautious and defensive positioned," said Ronan Carr, European equity strategist at Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley was "overweight" telecoms and healthcare , and "underweight" banks and industrials . (Graphic by Scott Barber; Editing by Mike Nesbit)