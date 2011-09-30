* CAC 40, DAX, FTSE 100, IBEX 35 suffer worst quarter in 9
years
* Outlook partly rests on euro zone policymakers
(Updates share performance after markets close, adds more
comments)
By Dominic Lau
LONDON, Sept 30 Shares in major European
economies suffered their biggest quarterly loss in nine years,
hit by concerns the global economy was slipping into recession
and the euro zone debt crisis was deepening with Greece facing
possible default.
The steep sell-off this quarter, wiping $1.2 trillion off
European share values, was sparked by an intensification in the
euro zone sovereign debt crisis and concerns the United States
could be heading for a recession.
U.S. and German government bonds ,
however, were in demand as investors sought shelter in
safe-haven assets.
Karen Olney of UBS said European stock valuations may be
cheap but investors would remain cautious until euro zone
politicians can come up with a decisive plan to finally put to
rest the bloc's debt crisis, now threatening Italy and Spain,
its third and fourth largest economies.
"Politicians tend to react better when the markets are
falling than rising. If we don't get a solution imminently, we
could have another leg down," said Olney, head of European
thematic research at UBS.
"In a rising market, they are not going to come up with a
grand slam plan. If the markets are suffering again, they may be
pushed to come up with a solution that we need. This is why some
people consider Europe difficult to invest in, almost
uninvestable at the moment."
Among the worst to suffer in the recent sell-off was
Germany's DAX which had outperformed all other European
markets in the first half of the year.
The German blue-chip index, home to conglomerate Siemens
(SIEGn.DE) and automakers Daimler (DAIGn.DE) and BMW ,
lost 25.4 percent in July-September, its worst quarterly
performance since the third quarter of 2002.
SHORTING BAN
France's CAC 40 , and Spain's IBEX 35 also
posted their biggest three-month fall since the third quarter of
2002, despite their regulators, along with those from Italy and
Belgium, banning short selling of financial stocks starting on
Aug. 12.
The CAC 40 fell 25.1 percent in July-September, with French
bank Societe Generale losing 51 percent over the same
period -- its biggest quarterly loss ever.
The IBEX 35 index, meanwhile, was off 17.5 percent, while
Italy's FTSE MIB was down 26.5 percent.
Britain's FTSE 100 was down 13.7 percent, faring
better than other major European markets but still posting its
worst three-month performance in nine years.
That compared with a 17.1 percent fall over the same period
for the pan-regional STOXX Europe 600 index, which was
its biggest quarterly loss since the fourth quarter of 2008
after the global economy was sent into a tailspin following the
collapse of Lehman Brothers.
In terms of valuations, the DAX and the CAC 40 carried a
12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of 8 and 7.7
respectively, slightly cheaper than the FTSE 100's 8.8 and the
U.S. S&P 500's 10.9, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream
showed.
"You don't get a sustainable rally until either the growth
outlook improves or you get substantial progress on the
sovereign debt crisis. In the absence of either of those things,
investors should remain cautious and defensive positioned," said
Ronan Carr, European equity strategist at Morgan Stanley.
Morgan Stanley was "overweight" telecoms and
healthcare , and "underweight" banks and
industrials .
However, RBS analysts said both the DAX and the FTSE 100
looked hard done by, based on their index composition, with
German auto stocks and UK oil stocks among the most attractive
on a relative value basis.
(Graphic by Scott Barber; Editing by Mike Nesbit and David
Cowell)