PARIS Oct 29 European exchange Euronext
will launch futures and options for rapeseed oil and
rapeseed meal on Nov. 14, with trading starting with delivery
positions for next year's harvest, it said on Wednesday.
These would be in addition to Euronext's existing rapeseed
market <0#COM:>, thereby offering a full rapeseed complex.
"The three contract combination covers the entire supply
chain, offering a solution to the increased volatility of
rapeseed oil and meal pricing," the exchange said in a
statement.
Euronext, which had announced in January its intention to
launch the Paris-based products, noted the new rapeseed oil and
meal contracts would be based on non-genetically modified
references.
It is also targeting the biodiesel market as it should allow
oil blenders to hedge their exposure to rapeseed oil, which is
by far the largest feedstock used in the biofuel.
Delivery months will include September, December, March and
June for both oil and meal futures.
The first contract available for trading will be September
2015, Lionel Porte, senior manager commodity derivatives product
development at Euronext, told Reuters by telephone.
"We wanted to start with the upcoming season to give people
enough time to adapt," he said.
Delivery points for the new rapeseed oil contract will be
the ports of Antwerp, Amsterdam, Ghent and Rotterdam, while
those for meal will be in Antwerp and Ghent for Belgium, Neuss,
Spyck, Mainz and Mannheim in the lower Rhine valley for Germany
and Rotterdam for the Netherlands.
It is Euronext's second attempt to launch a rapeseed oil
futures market after weak demand put an end to it only a year
following a first launch in 2007.
Porte stressed Euronext was now offering a full complex for
crush margin hedging and that the market was now more mature and
more volatile than it used to be.
"The market was still finding its feet," he said.
For further specifications about Euronext's rapeseed
futures and options, click here
(Reporting by Valerie Parent and Gus Trompiz, writing by
Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by David Evans)