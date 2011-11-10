(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, November 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Series 2011-1 SWAN Trust residential mortgage-backed bonds, due
March 2043, ratings as follows:
AUD365m Class A1 floating-rate bonds: 'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable
AUD100m Class A2 fixed-rate bonds: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD25.5m Class AB floating-rate bonds: 'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable
AUD9.5m Class B bonds: not rated
The bonds will be issued by Perpetual Trustee Company
Limited in its capacity as trustee of Series 2011-1 SWAN Trust.
"The transaction is structured to include a five-year fixed
rate soft bullet Class A2 note which will be included in the
UBSA Composite Bond Index. The transaction benefits from an
income reserve provided by Bankwest, used exclusively to offset
the yield shortfall prior to the soft bullet refinancing date,"
said David Carroll, Director in Fitch's Structured Finance team.
The final 'AAAsf' ratings with Stable Outlook assigned to
the Class A and Class AB notes are based on the quality of the
collateral; the 1.9% credit enhancement provided by the
subordinate Class B notes; the lenders' mortgage insurance (LMI)
policies; the liquidity facility provided by Bank of Western
Australia (Bankwest, 'AA'/Stable/'F1+'), based on the higher of
1.6% of the total principal outstanding amount of the loan
collateral and AUD800,000; an income reserve of AUD2m and the
interest rate arrangements the trustee has entered into; and
Bankwest's mortgage underwriting and servicing capabilities.
Mortgage insurance is provided by QBE Lenders Mortgage
Insurance Pty Limited (QBELMI, 'AA-'/Stable).
The collateral for the transaction comprises 2,148 full
documentation mortgage-backed loans originated by Bankwest. The
portfolio's weighted average loan-to-value ratio is 60.3%. Of
the pool 6.8% is represented by fixed-rate loans, 12.2% by
interest-only loans and 19.4% by investment loans.
Geographically, the portfolio is concentrated in western
Australia, 37.5%, and New South Wales, 31.7%, and is
representative of Bankwest's origination network. The pool has a
weighted average seasoning of 38.1 months. Fitch incorporated
all these factors into its credit analysis of the transaction.
Fitch's stress and sensitivity analysis is discussed in the
new issue report entitled "Series 2011-1 SWAN Trust", published
today.
Included in a corresponding new issue appendix, entitled
"Series 2011-1 Swan Trust", is a description of the
representations, warranties, and enforcement mechanisms,
published today, now available on www.fitchratings.com.