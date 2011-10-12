BRIEF-Veerhealth Care appointed Akash Shah as CFO
* says accepted resignation of Jigar Shah as CFO Source text:(http://bit.ly/2kVIUWG) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
Oct 12 2011-3 WST Trust: * Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Australian RMBS issued by Series 2011-3 WST Trust
* says accepted resignation of Jigar Shah as CFO Source text:(http://bit.ly/2kVIUWG) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016 loss before tax of 3.4 million pounds versus loss of 247,200 pounds
* Says reappointment of Girja Kumar Choudhary as CFO Source text: [Reappointment of Girja Kumar Choudhary as CFO] Further company coverage: