OVERVIEW

-- Series 2011-3 WST Trust is a securitization of prime residential mortgages originated by Westpac Banking Corp. (Westpac; AA/Stable/A-1+).

-- We assigned our ratings to two of the three classes of notes issued by BNY Trust Company of Australia Ltd. as trustee for Series 2011-3 WST Trust.

-- The ratings reflect our opinion of the transaction's credit support, collateral pool, servicer, and other features based on our current criteria and assumptions.

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 13, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its ratings to the class A and class B prime residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued by BNY Trust Company of Australia Ltd. as trustee for Series 2011-3 WST Trust (see list).

The ratings are based on:

-- Our view of the credit risk of the underlying collateral portfolio;

-- Our view that the credit support for each class of notes, which comprises note subordination, is sufficient to withstand the stresses we apply;

-- Our expectation that the various mechanisms to support liquidity within the transaction, including principal draws and a liquidity facility equal to 1.4% of the invested amount of all notes, are sufficient under our stress assumptions to ensure timely payment of interest;

-- The management of interest rate risk. Interest-rate risk between any fixed-rate mortgage loans and the floating-rate obligations on the notes are appropriately hedged via interest rate swaps to be provided by Westpac.

RATINGS ASSIGNED

Series 2011-3 WST Trust

Class Rating Amount (mils. A$)

A AAA (sf) 1,472.0

B AAA (sf) 54.4

C N.R. 73.6

N.R. - Not rated

Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure ReportSEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities.

The Standard and Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report in this credit rating report is available here.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Australian RMBS Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Sept. 1, 2011

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

The issuer has not informed Standard & Poor's (Australia) Pty Ltd. whether the issuer is publicly disclosing all relevant information about the structured finance instruments the subject of this rating report or whether relevant information remains non-public.