BRIEF-Veerhealth Care appointed Akash Shah as CFO
* says accepted resignation of Jigar Shah as CFO Source text:(http://bit.ly/2kVIUWG) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
(The following was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- Series 2011-3 WST Trust is a securitization of prime residential mortgages originated by Westpac Banking Corp. (Westpac; AA/Stable/A-1+).
-- We assigned our ratings to two of the three classes of notes issued by BNY Trust Company of Australia Ltd. as trustee for Series 2011-3 WST Trust.
-- The ratings reflect our opinion of the transaction's credit support, collateral pool, servicer, and other features based on our current criteria and assumptions.
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 13, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its ratings to the class A and class B prime residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued by BNY Trust Company of Australia Ltd. as trustee for Series 2011-3 WST Trust (see list).
The ratings are based on:
-- Our view of the credit risk of the underlying collateral portfolio;
-- Our view that the credit support for each class of notes, which comprises note subordination, is sufficient to withstand the stresses we apply;
-- Our expectation that the various mechanisms to support liquidity within the transaction, including principal draws and a liquidity facility equal to 1.4% of the invested amount of all notes, are sufficient under our stress assumptions to ensure timely payment of interest;
-- The management of interest rate risk. Interest-rate risk between any fixed-rate mortgage loans and the floating-rate obligations on the notes are appropriately hedged via interest rate swaps to be provided by Westpac.
RATINGS ASSIGNED
Series 2011-3 WST Trust
Class Rating Amount (mils. A$)
A AAA (sf) 1,472.0
B AAA (sf) 54.4
C N.R. 73.6
N.R. - Not rated
Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure ReportSEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities.
The Standard and Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report in this credit rating report is available here.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Australian RMBS Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Sept. 1, 2011
-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
The issuer has not informed Standard & Poor's (Australia) Pty Ltd. whether the issuer is publicly disclosing all relevant information about the structured finance instruments the subject of this rating report or whether relevant information remains non-public.
* Quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016 loss before tax of 3.4 million pounds versus loss of 247,200 pounds
* Says reappointment of Girja Kumar Choudhary as CFO Source text: [Reappointment of Girja Kumar Choudhary as CFO] Further company coverage: