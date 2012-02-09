(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, February 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded 3 classes of notes issued by RESIMAC Triomphe Trust in respect of RESIMAC Premier Series 2008-1 (RESIMAC 2008-1), RESIMAC Premier Series 2009-1 (RESIMAC 2009-1), and RESIMAC Premier Series 2010-1 (RESIMAC 2010-1) and revised the outlook of 1 class of notes issued by RESIMAC 2010-1. The three transactions are backed by pools of Australian residential mortgages originated by RESIMAC Limited. The rating actions are listed at the end of this commentary.

The rating actions are a direct result of the implementation of the updated Australian RMBS rating criteria and updated criteria for the use of Lenders Mortgage Insurance (LMI) in RMBS in August 2011.

Resimac have modified 2 transactions (RESIMAC Premier Series 2009-2 (RESIMAC 2009-2), and RESIMAC 2010-1) by redeeming loans subject to redraws from the Series, thereby speeding up the prepayment rates and increasing the credit enhancement available to the Series to meet the revised criteria.

RESIMAC 2008-1:

AUD17.1m Class B (ISIN AU3FN0007316) downgraded to BBsf from 'A+sf', off RWN; Outlook Stable

RESIMAC 2009-1:

AUD6.9m Class B2 (ISIN AU3FN008314) downgraded to BBsf from 'A+sf'; off RWN; Outlook Stable

RESIMAC 2010-1

AUD17.75m Class AB (ISIN AU3FN0010666) AAAsf; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative

AUD 5.0m Class B1 (ISIN AU3FN0010674) downgraded to Asf from 'AA-sf'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative

All rated notes issued by Resimac 2009-2 are unaffected by the criteria changes mentioned above.

The rating actions are contingent upon the signing of documentation expected to be completed today.

For more details on the rating actions on transactions affected by the new criteria, see "Fitch Downgrades 46 Subordinate Australian RMBS tranches" and "308 Australian RMBS Notes Unaffected by New Criteria", both dated 21 December 2011.