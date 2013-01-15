OVERVIEW
-- AABS Ltd.'s series A and B loans are backed by the lease
revenue and sales proceeds from a portfolio of 26 narrow-body
commercial passenger aircraft.
-- We assigned our 'A+ (sf)' rating to the series A loan and
our 'BBB (sf)' rating to the series B loan.
-- The ratings reflect our opinion of the lessees' credit
worthiness, the aircraft collateral's value and quality, the
transaction's payment structure and cash flow mechanism, and
other factors.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 15, 2013--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A+ (sf)' rating to
AABS Ltd.'s $557.01 million series A loan and its 'BBB (sf)'
rating to the $93.335 million series B loan.
The loans are backed by the lease revenue and sales proceeds
from a portfolio of 26 narrow-body commercial passenger
aircraft.
The ratings reflect our opinion of:
-- The lessees' credit worthiness.
-- The aircraft collateral's value and quality.
-- The transaction's payment structure and cash flow
mechanism.
-- The overcollateralization available to the loans.
-- The transaction's legal structure.
-- The liquidity facility provided by Credit Agricole CIB.
-- GE Aviation Capital Services' strong servicing
capability.
Standard & Poor's ratings address timely interest (excluding
step-up interest) on the senior-most loan and ultimate interest
(excluding step-up interest) and ultimate principal payments on
or before the loans' legal final maturity date. The step-up
interest is payable only after the series A and B loans are paid
in full and the failure to pay the step-up interest due to
insufficient available cash is not an event of default according
to the transaction documents.
