NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 15, 2013--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A+ (sf)' rating to AABS Ltd.'s $557.01 million series A loan and its 'BBB (sf)' rating to the $93.335 million series B loan.

The loans are backed by the lease revenue and sales proceeds from a portfolio of 26 narrow-body commercial passenger aircraft.

The ratings reflect our opinion of:

-- The lessees' credit worthiness.

-- The aircraft collateral's value and quality.

-- The transaction's payment structure and cash flow mechanism.

-- The overcollateralization available to the loans.

-- The transaction's legal structure.

-- The liquidity facility provided by Credit Agricole CIB.

-- GE Aviation Capital Services' strong servicing capability.

Standard & Poor's ratings address timely interest (excluding step-up interest) on the senior-most loan and ultimate interest (excluding step-up interest) and ultimate principal payments on or before the loans' legal final maturity date. The step-up interest is payable only after the series A and B loans are paid in full and the failure to pay the step-up interest due to insufficient available cash is not an event of default according to the transaction documents.

