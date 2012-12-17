(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- ABC has a "strong" business position, "moderate" capital
and earnings, "moderate" risk position, "above-average" funding,
and "strong" liquidity.
-- We classify the China-based bank as a government-related
entity, and believe there is a "very high" likelihood of
extraordinary government support for the bank.
-- We are assigning our 'A/A-1' issuer credit ratings to
ABC. We are also assigning our 'cnAA+/cnA-1' Greater China
regional scale ratings to the bank.
-- The stable outlook reflects the stable outlook on the
long-term sovereign credit rating on China and our expectation
that ABC could maintain adequate credit and financial
performances to support its stand-alone credit profile.
Rating Action
On Dec. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
assigned its 'A' long-term and 'A-1' short-term issuer credit
ratings to Agricultural Bank of China Ltd. (ABC). The outlook on
the long-term rating is stable.
At the same time, we assigned our 'cnAA+/cnA-1' Greater
China regional scale ratings to the bank. Rationale The ratings
reflect the bank's 'bbb-' stand-alone credit profile (SACP) and
our view that there is a "very high" likelihood that the
government of China (AA-/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA/cnA-1+) would
provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support in the event
of the bank's financial distress.
We classify ABC as a government-related entity and have
incorporated a four-notch uplift to the rating from the SACP. In
accordance with our criteria for government-related entities,
our view of a "very high" likelihood of extraordinary government
support is based on our assessment of the following ABC
characteristics: -- "Very important" role to the Chinese
government.
The government tends to treat the banking sector as a lever
to realize its economic goals. We believe major state-owned
commercial banks, including ABC, provide core support for the
government's projects and economic goals. The banking sector's
lending spree in 2009-2010 to help the government's fiscal
stimulus scheme supports our view.
Moreover, the government has mandated ABC to be the key
financial services provider to China's "SanNong" segments,
namely farmers, agriculture-related industries, and rural
communities. The embedded high credit risks and resultant
financial underperformance have discouraged other banks from
providing services to these financially weak segments. -- "Very
strong" link with the government.
We believe the government's 82.7% stake in ABC is strategic
and long term. The government has publicly reiterated its
intention to hold a controlling right in major state-owned
commercial banks, including ABC.
The government also effectively appoints or nominates the
majority of the bank's directors and top managers. Standard &
Poor's bases ABC's SACP on the bank's "strong" business
position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk
position, "above-average" funding, and "strong" liquidity, as
our criteria define these terms.
Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk
Assessment (BICRA) economic risk and industry risk scores to
determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an
issuer credit rating. The anchor for a commercial bank operating
only in China is 'bbb-'.
ABC mostly operates in China, with about 2.4% of its loan
portfolio extended to overseas markets, notably Hong Kong. The
BICRA score is based on our evaluation of economic risk, where
we view China as a moderately resilient developing economy.
Significant property price increases and rapid credit
expansion over recent years have heightened China's exposure to
economic imbalances, while the country's high ratio of private
sector credit to GDP and weak payment culture heighten credit
risk in the economy.
In terms of industry risk, market distortions created by
prevalent state ownership and administrative control of interest
rates challenge the banking sector. Nonetheless, sector-wide
profitability has been comparable to other sectors' in the
economy. System-wide funding benefits from a strong customer
deposit base and proactive government role.
ABC's leading market share and its geographic outreach in
China underpin its solid business stability and well-diversified
revenue mix in a China context. As the third-largest commercial
bank in China by assets, the bank is a dominant player in
China's vast county and rural banking market. ABC has sourced
most of its revenue from traditional banking businesses from its
vast customer base. The bank's strong position in county and
rural banking markets places it in a better position than its
major peers to benefit from China's urbanization and the ongoing
economic catch-up of rural regions.
We expect ABC's mostly recurrent operating revenue to
steadily grow in the coming years. Nonetheless, we note that the
bank has had a patchy track record in management before early
2000s. We believe ABC's mandate to serve SanNong segments could
complicate its operations; the bank has established a SanNong
banking business unit for the segment which is operationally
independent.
Our assessment of ABC's capital and earnings mainly
reflects our expectation that the bank's risk-adjusted capital
(RAC) ratio before diversification adjustments will be 6%-7%
over the next two years. We expect the RAC ratio to barely
change in the next two years. This is based on our anticipation
that ABC's loan portfolio will grow at about 13%-15% and its
profitability will drop somewhat as a result of a squeeze in its
net interest margin and a possible increase in its credit
losses.
ABC has a wider net interest margin than its major domestic
peers, thanks mainly to its lower funding costs than peers.
Nonetheless, China's unfolding interest rate liberalization
could continue to drive up ABC's funding costs and lower its
lending yields. In addition, the bank's SanNong banking business
is likely to stay less profitable than the rest of its
operations, which could weigh on its overall profitability in
the next two or three years at least.
Our assessment of ABC's risk position primarily reflects
the bank's rapid loan growth in 2009-2010, proportionally high
exposure to financially weak economic segments in China, and
resultant losses that were higher than peers in recent years. In
particular, the bank's exposure to financially weak county and
rural economies does not bode well at a time of a significant
economic slowdown in China.
Despite ABC's negligible net charge-off rate in the past
four years, we believe the bank's credit losses in the next few
years could trail its major domestic peers'. Nonetheless, the
bank is likely to absorb potential credit losses, given its
satisfactory operational profitability and reasonable loan loss
reserves.
This is barring a severe credit shock scenario stemming from
a substantial deterioration in economic conditions. ABC's asset
quality improved substantially following a government-engineered
disposal of Chinese renminbi (RMB) 817 billion legacy
nonperforming loans in 2008.
Its nonperforming loans (NPL) ratio was 1.35% as of the end
of September 2012, with loan loss reserves at 3.1x outstanding
NPLs. Our assessments of ABC's funding and liquidity reflect the
bank's strong customer deposit base and strong liquidity ratios.
ABC has the lowest loan-to-deposit ratio--at 55.45% as of the
end of September 2012--among all of its major domestic peers.
We attribute the low ratio to the bank's good access to
China's county and rural economies, where issues such as high
credit risks and scarcity of eligible collaterals constrain loan
disbursement. As a result, ABC has been consistently the largest
net fund provider to China's inter-bank market.
Its liquidity ratios are also stronger than the peer group
average, with ratios of broad liquid assets to short-term
wholesale funding at 3.48x and net broad liquid asset to
customer deposits at 28% as of the end of September 2012.
Outlook
The stable outlook on ABC primarily reflects the stable
outlook on the long-term sovereign credit rating on China and
our expectation that ABC can maintain adequate credit and
financial performances to support its SACP. The bank's financial
and credit performances remained satisfactory in the first three
quarters of 2012, with a decrease in NPLs despite heightened
economic uncertainty at home and abroad.
We expect the bank's capitalization and loss buffers to
withstand the possible credit loss spike in a reasonable
scenario of an economic downturn. We also anticipate that the
"very high" likelihood of extraordinary government support will
remain available to the bank.
We may raise the rating if we raise the sovereign rating on
China and ABC's SACP improves to 'bbb'. The SACP could benefit
if: (1) the bank significantly enhances capital, leading to our
assessment that its capital and earnings are "adequate"; (2) the
bank sustains a better-than-projected credit loss experience in
a reasonably distressed economic scenario, indicating at least
an "adequate" risk position.
We may lower the rating if the sovereign rating is lowered
or ABC's SACP deteriorates to 'bb+', which could arise from: (1)
substantially deteriorated capital strength, leading us to
assess that the bank's capital and earnings are "weak"; or (2)
significantly worse-than-projected credit losses leading to our
"weak" assessment of ABC's risk position.