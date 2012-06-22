DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 29
June 22 Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Academic Loan Funding Trust 2012-1
LONDON, Feb 23 Commodities-related revenue at the 12 biggest investment banks fell by 7 percent last year, mainly due to weakness in the oil sector, a report by financial industry analytics firm Coalition said on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 23 Bond trading revenue at the world's top banks rose last year for the first time since 2012, thanks to increased activity after Britons' voted to leave the European Union and Donald Trump won the U.S. presidential election, a survey showed on Thursday.