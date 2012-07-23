(The following was released by the rating agency)

NEW YORK, July 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded one class and affirmed one class of notes issued by ACAS Business Loan Trust 2005-1 (ACAS BLT 2005-1) as follows:

-- $76,093,456 class C notes upgraded to 'AAsf' from 'BBsf', Outlook Stable;

-- $90,000,000 class D notes affirmed at 'Bsf', Outlook to Positive from Stable.

The upgrade of the class C notes is the result of the increased credit enhancement levels and the improved performance of the notes since Fitch's last review in August 2011. As of the April 2012 payment date, the class B notes were paid in full and approximately 47.5% of the original class C note balance was paid down. Fitch expects an additional $64.4 million to be paid on the upcoming July 25 payment date, decreasing the class C note balance to approximately $11.7 million. The amortization of the class B and class C notes was largely driven by loan prepayments and excess spread used to pay the Additional Principal Amount (APA).

Excess spread plays a significant role in the transaction, as the class C notes are likely to perform under higher rating stresses. Approximately $23.5 million of the total $64.4 million expected to pay down the class C notes on the upcoming payment date is from excess spread and recoveries on defaulted assets used to pay the APA (i.e. amortize the class C notes). The Outlook on the class C remains Stable to reflect Fitch's expectation that the notes will be able to perform as expected in the near term.

The affirmation and revised Outlook of the class D notes is also based on the improving performance of the notes, amid the growing concentration risks of the portfolio. As with the class C notes, the class D notes are likely to perform under modeled stresses above their current rating category. However, the underlying loan portfolio has become more concentrated in low-rated second lien and subordinated loans. The portfolio on the July 2012 payment date is expected to contain 13 performing obligors, represented by 95.1% of second lien or subordinated loans, which have low recovery prospects upon default. The concentration risks may limit the benefit of excess spread in the long term, which would introduce more volatility in the notes' performance. As a result, Fitch views the notes to be more in line with a 'Bsf' rating due to the concentration risks and portfolio quality supporting the notes. The Outlook on the class D notes was revised to Positive to reflect Fitch's expectation that the notes will be able to perform under higher stresses in the near term.

The notes of ACAS BLT 2005-1 benefit from credit enhancement in the form of collateral coverage, note subordination, and the application of excess spread via the APA feature. Upon the occurrence of a default, the APA feature directs part or all of the excess interest otherwise available to the equity to pay down the senior-most notes in an amount equal to the aggregate balance of defaulted assets in the portfolio. Since Fitch's last rating action the servicer has considered an additional $81.5 million of loans as defaulted, while approximately $92.5 million of excess spread has been used to pay principal to the senior-most notes. The APA stands at approximately $12.3 million after the July 2012 payment date, compared to $23.3 million in the July 2011 payment date.

This review was conducted under the framework described in the report 'Global Rating Criteria for Corporate CDOs using the Portfolio Credit Model (PCM) for projecting future default and recovery levels for the underlying portfolio. These default and recovery levels were then utilized in Fitch's cash flow model under various default timing and interest rate stress scenarios, as described in the report 'Global Criteria for Cash Flow Analysis in CDOs. As mentioned above, both classes of notes passed in various stress scenarios in rating categories above their current ratings. However, Fitch's rating actions deviated from these modeling results due to the concentration risks stated above.

ACAS BLT 2005-1 is a collateralized debt obligation (CDO) that closed on Oct. 4, 2005 and is managed and serviced by American Capital Strategies, Ltd (ACAS). The transaction's reinvestment period ended in January 2009. ACAS BLT 2005-1 is secured by a portfolio of middle-market loans. The majority of these loans are not publicly rated; instead, Fitch establishes model-based credit opinions for the performing loans. Information for the credit opinions was gathered from financial statements provided to Fitch by ACAS. The performing loan portfolio as of the July 2012 trustee report consists of $169.36 million from 13 unique obligors, with the three largest obligors comprising approximately 41.3% of the total portfolio. Fitch considers approximately 15.1% of the performing portfolio to be rated 'CCC' or below, compared to 37.9% in the last review, while 18.7% is rated 'BB-' and the remaining obligors are rated in the 'B' category.