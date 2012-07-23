(The following was released by the rating agency)

NEW YORK, July 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded one class and affirmed two classes of notes issued by ACAS Business Loan Trust 2007-1 (ACAS BLT 2007-1) as follows:

--$20,635,582 class B notes upgraded to 'AAsf' from 'Asf'; Outlook Stable;

--$64,971,520 class C notes affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook to Stable from Negative;

--$36,095,289 class D notes affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook to Stable from Negative.

The upgrade and affirmations are based on the continued amortization and the resulting increases in credit enhancement available to the notes since Fitch's last rating action in August 2011. Since that time, the class A notes have been paid in full ($72.2 million outstanding at Fitch's last review) and the class B notes have received over $15.4 million of principal proceeds. While the transaction has experienced additional defaults over this time, excess spread continues to be used to repay note principal, helping mitigate the impact of increased defaults.

The portfolio's high degree of concentration in relatively low-rated second lien and subordinated loans led to Fitch affirming the class C and D notes. However, the Outlook on these notes has been revised to Stable from Negative to reflect their improved performance in Fitch's cash flow analysis since the last rating action. While the class B notes currently benefit from a significant degree of collateral coverage and are of very high credit quality, the upgrade on these notes was limited to one category to account for the degree of obligor concentration in the portfolio.

Fitch considers the performing portfolio balance to consist of approximately $160.7 million of loans across 15 obligors as of the May 15, 2012 servicer report. Each of the five largest obligors accounts for 11.2% of the performing portfolio. Over 97% of the performing portfolio represents junior secured or unsecured loans, which would be expected to achieve low recoveries upon default.

The notes of ACAS BLT 2007-1 benefit from credit enhancement in the form of collateral coverage, note subordination, and the application of excess spread via the additional principal amount (APA). Upon the occurrence of a default in the portfolio, the APA feature directs part or all of the excess interest otherwise available to the equity to pay down the senior-most notes in an amount equal to the aggregate balance of defaulted assets in the portfolio. Since Fitch's last rating action the servicer has considered an additional $36 million of loans as defaulted, while over $30.7 million of excess interest proceeds has been used to pay principal on the notes. The outstanding APA was reported as approximately $41.6 million after the May 15, 2012 payment, compared to $36.3 million in May 2011.

This review was conducted under the framework described in the report 'Global Rating Criteria for Corporate CDOs' using the Portfolio Credit Model (PCM) for projecting future default and recovery levels for the underlying portfolio. These default and recovery levels were then utilized in Fitch's cash flow model under various default timing and interest rate stress scenarios, as described in the report 'Global Criteria for Cash Flow Analysis in CDOs'. The class B and C notes passed the various stress scenarios at rating levels above their current ratings, while the class D notes passed at levels in line with their current rating. Fitch accounted for other factors such as obligor concentration in its rating decisions.

ACAS BLT 2007-1 is a collateralized debt obligation (CDO) that closed on April 24, 2007 and is managed and serviced by American Capital Strategies, Ltd (ACAS). The transaction's reinvestment period ended in November 2007. ACAS BLT 2007-1 is secured by a portfolio of middle-market loans. The majority of these loans are not publicly rated; instead, Fitch establishes model-based credit opinions for the performing loans. Information for the credit opinions was gathered from financial statements provided to Fitch by ACAS.