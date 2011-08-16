(The following was released by the rating agency)

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 16, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it revised its outlook on ACUITY, A Mutual Insurance Co. to negative from stable. At the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'A+' counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on ACUITY.

"The outlook revision reflects our belief that the weak economy and soft pricing in the commercial lines market could continue to stress the company's underwriting profitability (excluding catastrophes) throughout 2011 and 2012," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Adrian Nusaputra. "ACUITY's underwriting and operating performance deteriorated over the past three years because of the weakening of commercial lines pricing."

We believe that ACUITY's concentration in commercial lines and heavy exposure to the northern Midwest U.S. will make it difficult for the company to quickly diversify its premium base to return to its historically strong operating performance over the next 12-24 months, which has been a key factor supporting the current rating. The company's combined ratio, though historically less than 95%, increased to just shy of 101% between 2008 and 2010. Similarly, the return on revenue decreased from historical levels of greater than 12% to an average of 7.3% over the past three years. We expect that these measures will continue to deteriorate in 2011, to a combined ratio of 101%-102% and a return on revenue of about 7%-8%.

The ratings on ACUITY reflect the company's strong competitive position as a midsize regional personal lines and commercial insurer in the northern Midwest U.S., strong relationships with its independent agents, and very strong capitalization. We consider the company's enterprise risk management as adequate with strong risk controls, which also supports the rating. Offsetting these positive factors is the company's significant exposure to the soft underwriting conditions for commercial lines insurance (comprising about 70% of total direct premiums written). Furthermore, 25% of ACUITY's direct premiums written are generated from workers' compensation, a product line that we believe insurers will continue to have difficulty in underwriting profitably. The company's business profile is somewhat concentrated in two states, as Wisconsin and Illinois generate half of ACUITY's direct premiums written. In addition, ACUITY has high exposure to equities in its investment portfolio, and its financial flexibility is limited because of its mutual status. However, the company's very strong capital mitigates both of these risks.

The outlook is negative because of our belief that the pricing in the commercial lines and workers' compensation product line will remain weak in 2011 and 2012. Although the company may be addressing these issues through increased rates and additional diversification, we expect that these potential improvements may have a greater impact on operating performance in the longer term than in the short term. As a result of the large storms that occurred in the first half of 2011, we expect that the company's overall combined ratio (including storms) will be about 100% in full-year 2011.

We could lower the rating by one notch over the next 12-24 months if the company's underlying financial performance (excluding catastrophes) produces a combined ratio of about 95% in 2012. If the company meets or exceeds our expectations in a sustainable manner, we could affirm the rating.

