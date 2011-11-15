(The following was released by the rating agency)

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 15, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it has assigned its 'A-' rating to Aeon Co. Ltd.'s (A-/Negative/--) JPY20.0 billion senior unsecured straight bonds due Nov. 21, 2018. The coupon rate is 1.01%

The 'A-' long-term rating on Aeon reflects the company's leading position and strong brand recognition in Japan's retail market; its strong managerial leadership, including a record of swift improvements to operations; and its strong performance in nonretail businesses such as shopping center development and financial services, which has somewhat eased the impact of volatile retail earnings. In our view, however, difficult conditions in the retail industry, reflecting intense competition and uncertainties over Japan's economy, and the prospect of debt increasing toward the end of fiscal 2011 (ended Feb. 29, 2012) and remaining high, due to capital investments in several merger and acquisition (M&A) transactions and in new store openings, will cause Aeon's financial profile to remain weak for the current rating for the next year or two. Standard & Poor's believes these weaknesses constrain the rating on the company.

