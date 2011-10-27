(The following was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has taken the
following rating actions on AerCo Limited:
--Class A-3 notes affirmed at 'BBsf', Rating Outlook
Negative;
--Class B-1 and B-2 revised to 'Csf/RR6' from 'Csf/RR5';
--Class C-1, C-2, and D-2 affirmed at 'Dsf/RR6'.
Consistent with Fitch's criteria titled 'Global Rating
Criteria for Aircraft Operating Lease ABS,' dated April 25,
2011, Fitch's analysis incorporated the expected net cash flow
to be available to service debt over the remaining life of the
transaction. Fitch's expected cash flow takes several factors
into account, including aircraft age, portfolio value, Fitch's
expectations for the commercial aviation industry, remarketing
expenses and downtime, potential lease rates on the aircraft,
and perceived liquidity of the aircraft in the portfolio.
The affirmation of the class A-3 notes at 'BBsf' with a
Negative Outlook is representative of multiple factors. Under
Fitch's cash flow analysis, the class A-3 notes were found to be
modestly short of passing certain 'BBsf' stressed-case
scenarios. However, the collateral position of the notes, as
measured by the loan to value (LTV) ratio, has improved since
the last review due to principal amortization and the payout of
the class A-4 notes. As such, Fitch has not downgraded the notes
at this time, since leverage has improved, the transaction has a
long remaining term, and the currently strong airline operating
environment could support improving lease rates in the near
term.
The revision to the Recovery Rating (RR) for the Class B-1
and B-2 notes reflects the decreased recovery expectations as
interest shortfalls continue to accumulate and the classes
remain locked out from either principal or interest
distributions.
The 'Dsf/RR6' rating on the class C-1, C-2, and D-2 notes
indicates that Fitch does not expect the accumulating interest
shortfalls will be recouped as the notes are not expected to
receive any further distributions.