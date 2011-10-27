(The following was released by the rating agency)

CHICAGO, October 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has taken the following rating actions on AerCo Limited:

--Class A-3 notes affirmed at 'BBsf', Rating Outlook Negative;

--Class B-1 and B-2 revised to 'Csf/RR6' from 'Csf/RR5';

--Class C-1, C-2, and D-2 affirmed at 'Dsf/RR6'.

Consistent with Fitch's criteria titled 'Global Rating Criteria for Aircraft Operating Lease ABS,' dated April 25, 2011, Fitch's analysis incorporated the expected net cash flow to be available to service debt over the remaining life of the transaction. Fitch's expected cash flow takes several factors into account, including aircraft age, portfolio value, Fitch's expectations for the commercial aviation industry, remarketing expenses and downtime, potential lease rates on the aircraft, and perceived liquidity of the aircraft in the portfolio.

The affirmation of the class A-3 notes at 'BBsf' with a Negative Outlook is representative of multiple factors. Under Fitch's cash flow analysis, the class A-3 notes were found to be modestly short of passing certain 'BBsf' stressed-case scenarios. However, the collateral position of the notes, as measured by the loan to value (LTV) ratio, has improved since the last review due to principal amortization and the payout of the class A-4 notes. As such, Fitch has not downgraded the notes at this time, since leverage has improved, the transaction has a long remaining term, and the currently strong airline operating environment could support improving lease rates in the near term.

The revision to the Recovery Rating (RR) for the Class B-1 and B-2 notes reflects the decreased recovery expectations as interest shortfalls continue to accumulate and the classes remain locked out from either principal or interest distributions.

The 'Dsf/RR6' rating on the class C-1, C-2, and D-2 notes indicates that Fitch does not expect the accumulating interest shortfalls will be recouped as the notes are not expected to receive any further distributions.