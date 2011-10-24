(The following was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- The Affinity Senior Beneficial Interest transaction is
ultimately secured by a pool of housing loans.
-- Credit enhancement levels have increased, reflecting
progress in principal redemption for the rated senior beneficial
interest.
-- We have affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' rating on the
transaction.
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 24, 2011--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today said that it has affirmed its 'AAA (sf)'
rating on the senior beneficial interests issued under the
Affinity Senior Beneficial Interest transaction (see list
below).
In analyzing the credit quality of the transaction, we
examined the performance data contained in the reports that we
receive each month from the trustee.
If we assume that some of the loans that have had their
terms and conditions amended are the same as defaulted loans, we
see that the pace of defaults is faster than we initially
anticipated. Nevertheless, we believe that this risk factor is
mitigated because: (1) with regard to actual defaulted loans
thus far, the transaction has not suffered any losses because,
among other mitigating actions, the mortgage guarantor has
fulfilled its obligation in terms of guaranteeing the loans; (2)
the base rates for both the transaction's underlying loans and
the beneficial interests have been stable; and (3) the levels of
credit enhancement available to the beneficial interests have
increased, reflecting progress in principal redemption for the
rated beneficial interests. We took these factors into
consideration when considering today's rating action.
The beneficial interests are ultimately secured by a pool of
housing loans.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
"Rating Methodology For Residential Mortgage-Backed
Securities In Japan," published Aug. 19, 2007
RATING AFFIRMED
Affinity Senior Beneficial Interest
JPY65.39 bil Affinity Senior Beneficial Interest due August
2042
Rating Initial issue amount
AAA (sf) JPY65,388,123,914
A Japanese-language version of this media release is
available on Standard & Poor's Research Online at
www.researchonline.jp, or via CreditWire Japan on Bloomberg
Professional at SPCJ .