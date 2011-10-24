(The following was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- The Affinity Senior Beneficial Interest transaction is ultimately secured by a pool of housing loans.

-- Credit enhancement levels have increased, reflecting progress in principal redemption for the rated senior beneficial interest.

-- We have affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' rating on the transaction.

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 24, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has affirmed its 'AAA (sf)' rating on the senior beneficial interests issued under the Affinity Senior Beneficial Interest transaction (see list below).

In analyzing the credit quality of the transaction, we examined the performance data contained in the reports that we receive each month from the trustee.

If we assume that some of the loans that have had their terms and conditions amended are the same as defaulted loans, we see that the pace of defaults is faster than we initially anticipated. Nevertheless, we believe that this risk factor is mitigated because: (1) with regard to actual defaulted loans thus far, the transaction has not suffered any losses because, among other mitigating actions, the mortgage guarantor has fulfilled its obligation in terms of guaranteeing the loans; (2) the base rates for both the transaction's underlying loans and the beneficial interests have been stable; and (3) the levels of credit enhancement available to the beneficial interests have increased, reflecting progress in principal redemption for the rated beneficial interests. We took these factors into consideration when considering today's rating action.

The beneficial interests are ultimately secured by a pool of housing loans.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

"Rating Methodology For Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities In Japan," published Aug. 19, 2007

RATING AFFIRMED

Affinity Senior Beneficial Interest

JPY65.39 bil Affinity Senior Beneficial Interest due August 2042

Rating Initial issue amount

AAA (sf) JPY65,388,123,914

