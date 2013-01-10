(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 10, 2013--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today said it considers the proposed
issue of subordinated perpetual capital securities by Agile
Property Holdings Ltd. (BB/Stable/--; cnBBB-/--) to have
"intermediate" equity content. This means that we would treat
50% of the principal as equity and 50% of the distributions as
dividends when calculating financial ratios. The equity content
assessment is subject to our review of the final issuance
documentation.
These securities are subordinated to all current and future
senior debt of the company. Agile has indicated that it will use
the proceeds for land purchase, refinancing, and general
corporate purpose.
Standard & Poor's does not rate the proposed issue.
According to our criteria on hybrid securities and the proposed
terms and conditions of the issuance, we would rate these
securities at least three notches below the 'BB' long-term
issuer credit rating of Agile.
A key feature of the securities is deferral of interest
perpetually at the company's option but subject to restrictions
regarding dividend payments and share repurchase. Other features
of the securities include an increase in interest-rate spread by
25 basis points after 10.5 years and by 75 basis points after
25.5 years, and issuer's right to call (redeem) the securities
in July 2018 and every six months thereafter. The securities
also have a limited number of additional issuer call rights
linked to the occurrence of certain prescribed external events,
such as a change in taxation and accounting, and a change of
control.
