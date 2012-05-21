(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- AGL Energy's proposed acquisition of Great Energy
Alliance Corporation Pty Ltd. (GEAC), the owner of Loy Yang A
power station in the State of Victoria, is progressing, and the
Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) will publish
its findings on the proposal on May 24, 2012.
-- Although AGL Energy has already completed the first stage
of its financing, there remains some execution risks related to
the previously announced underwritten A$850 million equity
raising that the company intends to execute upon receipt of
positive findings from the ACCC.
-- Accordingly, the ratings on AGL Energy remain on
CreditWatch with negative implications, pending completion of
the acquisition financing and further clarity on the
restructuring of GEAC's debt.
Rating Action
On May 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
maintained its 'BBB' long-term corporate and issue ratings on
AGL Energy Ltd. and the company's 100%-owned subsidiaries, AGL
Hydro Partnership and Powerdirect Australia Pty Ltd., on
CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were
initially placed on Feb. 24, 2012.
Rationale
The CreditWatch placement reflects our view that there are
still some short-term risks regarding the execution of the
remaining funding package that the company has announced. The
funds will be used to support the acquisition costs and repay
some GEAC debt as part of a restructure of GEAC's remaining
project-financed debt. We consider that the immediate liquidity
risk linked to payment of the acquisition costs has been
alleviated through the recent issuance of A$650 million of
subordinated notes. Nevertheless, as GEAC has A$565 million of
debt maturing in November 2012, the short-term liquidity
pressure will not be fully resolved until completion of the
equity raising.
We further understand that AGL Energy is progressing
discussions with GEAC's existing project financiers. Although
the GEAC debt restructuring has not been finalized, we expect
that AGL Energy will, shortly after completion of the
acquisition, repay a material portion of the existing project
financing to ensure that the likelihood of default at the GEAC
level due to ratio covenant breaches is materially reduced.
In our opinion, the Loy Yang A acquisition could present
some integration challenges for AGL Energy. This risk could
heighten if Alcoa, one of GEAC's key customers, were to close
its Point Henry smelter, as part of the review of its operations
in Victoria. Nevertheless, as the smelter comprises only 10% of
Loy Yang A plant's capacity, the loss of that load could be
compensated at relatively short notice by an adjustment of AGL's
overall energy hedging portfolio. Any further reduction of the
Alcoa load (as a result of a partial or total closure of the
Portland smelter) could, however, have a material impact on the
power station's cash flows.
We believe that AGL Energy's financing approach for the
acquisition could be neutral from a financial risk profile.
Furthermore, Loy Yang could benefit AGL Energy's business risk
profile in the long term. Still, some near-term pressure on the
company's business risk profile could occur due to potential
operational and integration risks with Loy Yang A, as well as
volatility in AGL Energy's core retailing and generation
activities.
CreditWatch
To resolve the CreditWatch, we would need to see--at a
minimum--completion of the A$850 million equity raising
currently planned by AGL Energy, and confirmation of the steps
to be taken by AGL Energy in relation to the GEAC debt
restructuring.
If AGL Energy were unable to complete its planned equity
raising and implement its debt restructuring strategy, it could
lead to negative pressure on the ratings, including potentially
a downgrade by one or more notches.
We currently expect to resolve the CreditWatch no later than
Sept. 30, 2012.