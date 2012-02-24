(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- AGL Energy today has announced its intention to purchase
Great Energy Alliance Corporation Pty. Ltd. (GEAC), the owner of
the Loy Yang A power station in the State of Victoria.
-- We have placed our 'BBB' long-term corporate credit and
debt ratings on AGL Energy on CreditWatch with negative
implications
-- The CreditWatch reflects the execution risk associated
with the transaction which include the completion of the funding
arrangements to support the transaction, and the restructuring
of GEAC's debt to materially deleverage the Loy Yang A asset by
mid-2012.
Rating Action On Feb. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating
Services placed its 'BBB' long-term corporate credit and issue
ratings on AGL Energy Ltd. and the company's 100%-owned
subsidiaries AGL Hydro Partnership and Powerdirect Australia Pty
Ltd. on CreditWatch with negative implications. Rationale The
CreditWatch negative action follows the announcement today that
AGL Energy has entered into a conditional sale and purchase
agreement with GEAC's shareholders that would see AGL Energy's
ownership in GEAC increasing from 32.5% to 100%.
This agreement is subject to certain conditions, the main
ones being:
-- The removal of the Federal Court undertaking, which
currently prevents AGL Energy from having any direct involvement
in the operations and dispatch of the Loy Yang A power station,
-- Confirmation from the government that GEAC will be
entitled to about A$240 million in cash compensation from the
federal government's transitional carbon assistance package. We
currently expect that the acquisition will be completed in June
2012.
In our view, the key short-term risk to the ratings on AGL
Energy is the execution of the funding strategy that AGL Energy
has articulated to support the transaction. The funding strategy
includes a plan to raise about A$1.5 billion of equity and
equity-like instruments by mid-2012 to support the acquisition
costs and repay some GEAC debt as part of the restructure of the
remainder of GEAC's current project-financed debt.
Although AGL Energy is yet to clarify the actual form of
GEAC's debt restructuring, we expect that it would have the same
practical effect as a full refinancing of GEAC's current debt
into AGL Energy's unsecured corporate debt on a pari passu
basis. While we believe that the financing approach to support
the Loy Yang A acquisition could enable AGL Energy to maintain
our expectations for its financial risk profile, this will have
to be assessed alongside the operational strategy and
integration challenge of the Loy Yang A business.
Further, the performance of AGL Energy's core retailing
business and long-term viability of Loy Yang A's Alcoa off-take
contract from 2014 will also be equally important from a
business risk perspective. Loy Yang A has a major off-take
contract for about 47% of its plant output from 2014 with Alcoa,
which recently announced a review of its smelter operations in
Victoria with a likely outcome by June 2012.
CreditWatch To resolve the CreditWatch, we would need to
see-as a minimum-completion of the capital raising currently
envisaged by AGL Energy and implementation of the GEAC debt
restructuring by mid-2012.
Over the medium term, we expect the rating on AGL Energy to
remain potentially exposed to the integration risks of the Loy
Yang A acquisition and its impact on AGL Energy's business
strategy and profile, performance and capital investment of the
Loy Yang A plant, and Alcoa's off-take position. If Alcoa
decides to close some of its operations, we consider this could
have a material impact on the power station's cash flows and
potentially put negative pressure on AGL Energy's financial risk
profile.
If AGL Energy were unable to implement the represented
funding and restructuring strategy, or if there were any
material deviation from the company's plan, it could lead to
negative pressure on the ratings, including potentially a
downgrade by one or more notches. We currently expect to resolve
the CreditWatch by mid-2012.