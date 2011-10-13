(The following was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 13, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today it placed its ratings on 610
Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp.-, 152 Assured Guaranty Corp.-,
and eight Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp.- and Assured Guaranty
Corp.-insured U.S. Public Finance issues on CreditWatch with
negative implications.
The rating action follows Standard & Poor's Sept. 27, 2011,
placement of its ratings on Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. and
Assured Guaranty Corp. on CreditWatch with negative implications
(see "Assured Guaranty Ltd. Operating Companies Placed On
CreditWatch Negative," published Sept. 27, 2011, on
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).
The long-term component of the ratings on the 610, 152, and
eight issues are based on the insurance policies provided by
Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp., Assured Guaranty Corp., and
Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. and Assured Guaranty Corp.,
respectively.
