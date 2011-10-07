(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 7, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has placed its 'AA-' financial strength rating on AIA Australia Ltd. on CreditWatch with negative implications.

AIA Australia's parent company, Hong Kong-based American International Assurance Co. Ltd. (AIA; AA-/Stable), has announced today that it will withdraw its general guarantee to AIA Australia's new policyholders from Nov. 7, 2011. We understand that the guarantee will remain effective for existing policyholders. As a result, Standard & Poor's is placing its 'AA-' financial strength rating on AIA Australia on CreditWatch with negative implications, as the ratings on AIA Australia can no longer be equalized with that of its parent, considering its strategically important--and not core--group status. This is in line with our insurance group methodology.

"This event has not led to a revision of AIA Australia's strong stand-alone-credit profile or strategically important group status." said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Lucy Huynh. "We also do not view it as a signal that AIA intends to divest AIA Australia in the near future, and note that such a move would adversely affect AIA Australia's group status and its financial strength rating. We understand that the working capital guarantee given by AIA in favor of AIA Australia will remain in place, and continue to support AIA Australia's liquidity and short-term capital requirements."

We expect to resolve this CreditWatch on Nov. 7, 2011, when the guarantee is proposed to be terminated, when we will likely lower the financial strength rating to 'A+'. The revised rating will reflect AIA Australia's strong stand-alone-credit profile and also factors in some benefit from being a strategically important subsidiary of AIA.