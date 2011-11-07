(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 7, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has lowered its 'AA-' financial strength rating on AIA Australia Ltd. to 'A+', and assigned an issuer credit rating equal to the revised financial strength rating. At the same time, we removed the rating from CreditWatch negative, where it was placed on Oct. 7, 2011. The outlook is stable.

AIA Australia's parent company, Hong Kong-based American International Assurance Co. Ltd. (AIA; AA-/Stable), has today withdrawn its general guarantee to AIA Australia's new policyholders, effective Nov. 7, 2011. The parent is withdrawing the guarantee as the guarantee is no longer deemed necessary in the current economic environment, particularly in light of AIA Australia's strengthened stand-alone credit profile. We understand that the guarantee will remain effective for existing policyholders from Oct. 31, 2010, but not for new policyholders from Nov. 7, 2011.

As we indicated when the rating was placed on CreditWatch negative, upon removal of the guarantee the rating on AIA Australia can no longer be equalized with that of its parent, considering its "strategically important" group status. This is in line with our insurance group methodology.

"This event has not led to a revision of AIA Australia's strong stand-alone-credit profile or our opinion of its strategically important group status, which the revised rating reflects," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Lucy Huynh. "We understand that the working capital guarantee given by AIA in favor of AIA Australia will remain in place, and continue to support AIA Australia's liquidity and short-term capital requirements."

The stable outlook on AIA Australia reflects that assigned to the parent, AIA. Any rating action on the parent could affect the rating on AIA Australia.