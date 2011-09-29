(The following was released by the rating agency)

Sept. 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its 'A-' ratings to the proposed issuance of up to NZ$100 million in six-year fixed-rate bonds to be issued by Auckland International Airport Ltd. (AIAL; A-/Stable/A-2) and subject to final terms and conditions.

The issuance will be made under a proposed fixed-rate bond program of up to NZ$100 million, also rated 'A-', subject to final terms and conditions. When issued, the bonds (which are medium-term notes) will rank pari passu with other senior unsecured debt issued by AIAL, with proceeds expected to be used to partly refinance maturing debt in January 2012.

The ratings on Auckland International Airport Ltd. (AIAL), the New Zealand-based owner and operator of Auckland's international airport, reflect our opinion of the company's natural-monopoly business; its diverse revenue stream, which we believe can mitigate the revenue impact of potential shocks to passenger demand; and the airport's trend of robust passenger demand. In our view, these strengths are partly offset by AIAL's 'intermediate' financial risk profile and our expectations of the company's continued high shareholder distributions.