(The following was released by the rating agency)
Sept. 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today
that it had assigned its 'A-' ratings to the proposed issuance
of up to NZ$100 million in six-year fixed-rate bonds to be
issued by Auckland International Airport Ltd. (AIAL;
A-/Stable/A-2) and subject to final terms and conditions.
The issuance will be made under a proposed fixed-rate bond
program of up to NZ$100 million, also rated 'A-', subject to
final terms and conditions. When issued, the bonds (which are
medium-term notes) will rank pari passu with other senior
unsecured debt issued by AIAL, with proceeds expected to be used
to partly refinance maturing debt in January 2012.
The ratings on Auckland International Airport Ltd. (AIAL),
the New Zealand-based owner and operator of Auckland's
international airport, reflect our opinion of the company's
natural-monopoly business; its diverse revenue stream, which we
believe can mitigate the revenue impact of potential shocks to
passenger demand; and the airport's trend of robust passenger
demand. In our view, these strengths are partly offset by AIAL's
'intermediate' financial risk profile and our expectations of
the company's continued high shareholder distributions.