(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 27, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it had assigned its 'AAA' long-term rating to Airservices Australia's (AsA, AAA/Stable/A-1+) proposed A$200 million medium-term notes (MTN) issue under its existing 'AAA' rated A$400 million MTN program. The fixed-rate senior unsecured notes are expected to be issued with a coupon of 5.50% and a tenor of five years to November 2016. The proceeds of the bond issue will be used to refinance AsA's A$100 million MTN maturing on Nov. 15, 2011, and for AsA's general corporate purposes. The rating is subject to confirmation of final terms and conditions.

The AAA/Stable/A-1+ corporate credit rating on AsA, an air-navigation services provider 100% owned by the Commonwealth of Australia (AAA/Stable/A-1+), reflects our view of the 'almost certain' likelihood that the government would provide sufficient and timely extraordinary support to ensure that AsA would meet its financial obligations if the company is in financial stress. We assess AsA's standalone credit profile at 'aa', underpinned by our opinion of AsA's excellent business profile and modest financial profile.