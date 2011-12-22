(The following was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, December 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
(Thailand) Limited has assigned Thailand-based telecom company
Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited's (AIS) existing
senior unsecured debentures ratings as follows:
Senior unsecured debentures of THB4bn due 2013 (No.2/2006)
at 'AA(tha)'
Senior unsecured debentures of THB4bn due 2013 (No.1/2008)
at 'AA(tha)'
Senior unsecured debentures of THB5bn due 2012 (No.1/2009)
at 'AA(tha)'
Senior unsecured debentures of THB2.5bn due 2014 (No.2/2009)
at 'AA(tha)'
The ratings reflect AIS's strong market position as
Thailand's largest mobile operator with a revenue market share
of 52% in 2010 and a competitive cost structure. This is
supported by its strong branding and extensive network coverage.
The ratings are also underpinned by AIS's solid financial
position. For 9M11, AIS's revenue and operating EBITDAR grew
14.9% and 10.8% yoy, respectively, supported by strong growth in
non-voice revenue which helped offset a slowdown in the
traditional voice segment. With strong cash flow generation,
AIS's funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage improved
to 0.3x at end-9M11 from 0.6x at end-2010. However, Fitch
expects FFO-adjusted net leverage to increase to 0.5x at
end-2011, following payment of a revenue-sharing fee in Q411.
Despite its large 3G investment for the next three years,
AIS should continue to generate solid operating cash flow and
maintain low financial leverage in the medium term. Fitch
believes that AIS's current low level of financial leverage
should provide flexibility to absorb the new investment.
Key credit risks include uncertainty over regulatory, policy
and legal issues. These include the pending review of concession
amendments, tighter restrictions on foreign ownership and 2G
concession expiry. Furthermore, an increase in competition in
the cellular market could affect margins.