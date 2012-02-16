(The following was released by the rating agency)
SAN FRANCISCO (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 15, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Rating Services removed from CreditWatch and affirmed its
'AAA' rating on various series of Alaska Housing Finance Corp.'s
(AHFC) mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs). The bonds were issued
under AHFC's existing MRB resolution, first established in 1996.
The outlook is stable.
"The rating reflects our view of the extremely high
asset-to-liability coverage in excess of our loss coverage
requirements, very strong asset quality, and strong management
and oversight of the program," said Standard & Poor's credit
analyst Karen Fitzgerald.
The loan portfolio consists of single-family mortgages
originated throughout Alaska. Loans are secured by first
mortgage liens on owner-occupied residences in the state.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- USPF Criteria: Single-Family Whole Loan Programs, June
14, 2007
-- USPF Criteria: New Discounts Reflect Changes To Mortgage
Insurer Rating Assumptions In The Municipal Housing Sector (As
Of Sept. 2, 2010), Sept. 15, 2010
-- U.S. Government Support In Structured Finance And Public
Finance Ratings, Sept. 19, 2011