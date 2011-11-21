(The following was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- ALE Finance Company Pty Ltd. - Series 1 is a commercial mortgage backed securitization (CMBS) ultimately supported by interests in 85 pubs currently operated by, and leased to, Australian Leisure and Hospitality Group Pty Ltd (ALH).

-- Based on our review of the transaction, the underlying collateral properties continue to perform strongly.

-- As a result, we have affirmed the 'AAA (sf)' rating on the class AA notes.

SYDNEY (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 21, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed the rating on the class AA notes issued by ALE Finance Company Pty Ltd. The rating affirmation follows our review of the performance and management of the transaction, and is based on information as at the most recent reporting date of Sept. 30, 2011. The transaction is a single-borrower loan, commercial mortgage-backed securitization (CMBS) secured by a portfolio of 85 pubs leased and operated by ALH. The class AA notes were issued in 2006, and some amendments were made to the program in April 2011.

The rating affirmation reflects;

-- The level of overcollateralization of secured assets to debt. Total secured assets include the under-lease value of the pub portfolio and the full enterprise and going-concern business value applicable to each pub by virtue of the rights of ALE Direct and, hence, ALE Finance to sell each pub on a going-concern basis in the event of a lease failure by ALH.

-- The terms of the triple-net leases between ALH and ALE Direct, which is initial security for the loan between ALE Finance and ALE Direct, and in turn supports the class AA Series 1 notes;

-- Available excess rental cash flow received by ALE Direct to pay interest obligations of ALE Direct and ALE Finance under the Series 1 notes, which can be trapped to the extent that ALH experiences deterioration of operating performance but continues to meet lease obligations;

-- Significant cash flow coverage (pub portfolio EBITDAR to rent obligation, and pub portfolio EBITDAR to ALE Direct and ALE Finance Co. Pty Ltd. - Series 1 (ALE Finance - Series 1) debt service obligations;

-- The experience and quality of ALH as lessee/hotel operator. ALH is the largest single operator of pubs in Australia.

-- The highly regulated and monitored nature of the pub sector, both in terms of liquor and gaming, including strict compliance and monitoring regimes; and

-- The provision of liquidity facilities and cash reserves to support timely interest payments during any stressed periods or enforcement periods.

A copy of Standard & Poor's updated report for ALE Finance Company Pty Ltd. Series 1 can be found on Global Credit Portal, Standard & Poor's Web-based credit analysis system, at www.globalcreditportal.com.

