BRIEF-Moody's - Korea's rising household debt levels do not pose immediate financial stability concerns for sovereign or banks
* Moody's: Korea's rising household debt levels do not pose immediate financial stability concerns for sovereign or banks
Nov 3 Alesco Preferred Funding VII, Ltd:
* Moody's determines no negative rating impact due to new guaranty for swap and cap on Alesco Preferred Funding VII, Ltd
* Moody's: Korea's rising household debt levels do not pose immediate financial stability concerns for sovereign or banks
HONG KONG, Feb 7 Citigroup Inc's China unit said on Tuesday that it had received the so-called "Type A" bond settlement agent licence from China's central bank, allowing it to add to its offering of sales, trading and research in the fixed-income business.
* French political woes hit euro, other EU election risks weigh