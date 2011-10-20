(The following was released by the rating agency)

CHICAGO (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 19, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its underlying rating (SPUR) to 'BBB+' from 'BBB' on Bismarck, N.D.'s $22.165 million series 1998A health care revenue bonds issued for St. Alexius Medical Center. The outlook is stable.

"The rating action reflects our view of St. Alexius' solid operations over the past three years, with operating margins that averaged 3.5%," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Brian Williamson. "St. Alexius' liquidity and cash to long-term debt also improved over the same period, while leverage rose slightly," Mr. Williamson added.

The rating further reflects our view of St. Alexius':

-- Strong maximum annual debt service (MADS) coverage for fiscal 2011;

-- Good business position, with a steady 53% market share in Bismarck, which is primarily a two-hospital area; and

-- Strategic plans to expand its operations in the Minot, N.D., market.

The stable outlook reflects our belief that St. Alexius will maintain its operating performance and solid business position.

