(The following was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 19, 2011--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services raised its underlying rating (SPUR) to 'BBB+'
from 'BBB' on Bismarck, N.D.'s $22.165 million series 1998A
health care revenue bonds issued for St. Alexius Medical Center.
The outlook is stable.
"The rating action reflects our view of St. Alexius' solid
operations over the past three years, with operating margins
that averaged 3.5%," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Brian
Williamson. "St. Alexius' liquidity and cash to long-term debt
also improved over the same period, while leverage rose
slightly," Mr. Williamson added.
The rating further reflects our view of St. Alexius':
-- Strong maximum annual debt service (MADS) coverage for
fiscal 2011;
-- Good business position, with a steady 53% market share
in Bismarck, which is primarily a two-hospital area; and
-- Strategic plans to expand its operations in the Minot,
N.D., market.
The stable outlook reflects our belief that St. Alexius will
maintain its operating performance and solid business position.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- USPF Criteria: Not-For-Profit Health Care, June 14, 2007
-- General Criteria: Methodology: The Interaction Of Bond
Insurance And Credit Ratings, Aug. 24, 2009
-- USPF Criteria: Municipal Swaps, June 27, 2007
-- USPF Criteria: Debt Derivative Profile Scores, March 27,
2006