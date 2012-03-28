(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Current trading conditions in the aluminum industry are
challenging, driven by soft aluminum prices, the strong
Australian dollar, and increasing input costs.
-- If these conditions persist, we expect Alumina Ltd.'s
credit metrics to weaken to levels below our expectation for the
'BBB' rating.
-- We therefore have placed our 'BBB' corporate credit and
issue ratings on Alumina on CreditWatch with negative
implications.
-- We expect to resolve the CreditWatch following our review
of Alumina's financial performance in light of the current
challenging industry conditions.
Rating Action
On March 28, 2012,Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed
its 'BBB' long-term corporate credit and debt ratings on
Australian mining company Alumina Ltd. on CreditWatch with
negative implications. Rationale The CreditWatch placement
reflects our concerns that current challenging trading
conditions could weaken Alumina's financial metrics to levels
below our expectation for the 'BBB' rating. If currently soft
aluminum and alumina prices, higher input costs, and the
strength of the Australian dollar were to persist, it will
pressure Alumina's key cash flow metrics in 2012.
During the first quarter of calendar 2012 aluminum prices
have averaged about US$0.99 per pound, compared to an average of
US$1.09 per pound in 2011. In addition, the Australian dollar
remains at above parity against the U.S. dollar. We also expect
oil and caustic prices to remain at relatively high levels in
2012.
Alumina's credit quality critically depends on a stable
dividend stream paid by Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals
(AWAC). The company relies heavily on the cash flows from AWAC
to meet its debt obligations and dividend payments. Although
AWAC has a track record of maintaining a high dividend payout
ratio, its dividend payment is sensitive to movements in
exchange rates, aluminum and alumina prices, and lumpy capital
commitments. We expect the unfavorable trading conditions to
reduce AWAC's earnings in 2012 to less than that in 2011.
Furthermore, Alumina relies on Alcoa Inc. (BBB-/Stable/A-3; 60%
shareholder and operator of AWAC) to respond to adverse trading
conditions, due to Alumina's status as a 40% minority
shareholder in AWAC.
Liquidity
We consider Alumina's liquidity position as adequate.
Relevant aspects of our assessment of the company's liquidity
profile are as follows:
-- We expect that sources of liquidity in the next 12 months
will exceed uses by 1.2x.
-- The company maturities for the next two years will be
manageable, with only US$53.6 million debt maturing in 2012 and
US$160 million in 2013.
-- As at Dec. 31, 2011, Alumina had US$19 million cash and a
US$295 million committed undrawn bank facility.
CreditWatch
We expect to resolve the CreditWatch after a review of
Alumina's financial metrics in light of the current challenging
conditions in the aluminum industry. We will also consider
AWAC's operational and financial flexibility in preserving cash
flows for dividend payments to its joint-venture partners in our
review.