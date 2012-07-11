(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor's) July 11, 2012 -- Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that its counterparty credit
ratings on AmBank (M) Bhd. (AmBank; BBB+/Stable/A-2) and
AmInvestment Bank Bhd. (BBB+/Stable/A-2) are unaffected by AMMB
Holdings Bhd.'s (AMMB; unrated) proposed acquisition of MBF
Cards (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. (MBF Cards; unrated).
AMMB, the parent group of AmBank and AmInvestment, will
acquire MBF Cards, the largest non-bank credit card company in
Malaysia, for Malaysian ringgit (MYR) 623 million, subject to
adjustment on completion, or a price-to-book multiple of 2.9x.
This cash transaction will be funded by a combination of
internal funds and borrowings, and will not impact AMMB's share
capital. There is also no immediate impact on the financial
profiles of AmBank and AmInvestment Bank. The acquisition is
scheduled to be completed before end 2012 and forms part of the
group's long-term strategy to enhance revenue and cost
synergies.