(The following was released by the rating agency)

SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor's) July 11, 2012 -- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its counterparty credit ratings on AmBank (M) Bhd. (AmBank; BBB+/Stable/A-2) and AmInvestment Bank Bhd. (BBB+/Stable/A-2) are unaffected by AMMB Holdings Bhd.'s (AMMB; unrated) proposed acquisition of MBF Cards (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. (MBF Cards; unrated).

AMMB, the parent group of AmBank and AmInvestment, will acquire MBF Cards, the largest non-bank credit card company in Malaysia, for Malaysian ringgit (MYR) 623 million, subject to adjustment on completion, or a price-to-book multiple of 2.9x. This cash transaction will be funded by a combination of internal funds and borrowings, and will not impact AMMB's share capital. There is also no immediate impact on the financial profiles of AmBank and AmInvestment Bank. The acquisition is scheduled to be completed before end 2012 and forms part of the group's long-term strategy to enhance revenue and cost synergies.