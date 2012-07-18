(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, July 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded packaging company Amcor Limited's (Amcor) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB+' from 'BBB' The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also upgraded Amcor's Senior Unsecured rating to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'.

The rating upgrade reflects the improvement in Amcor's business risk profile and projected financial metrics, resulting from the successful execution of the integrations of Alcan Packaging (Alcan) and Ball Plastics. The acquisition of parts of Rio Tinto's Alcan in August 2009 was the larger of the two.

Alcan increased Flexible Packaging volumes by over 30% and reinforced Amcor's market share in this defensive market segment. The integration of Alcan is nearing completion, with synergy run-rates ahead of expectations. Synergies of AUD200m were achieved at the 30 June 2011.Additional synergies are expected to accrue to the business post 30 June 2012. Fitch's assumptions only incorporate synergies that have been booked by the business.

Amcor's improving credit metrics and profitability, which are supported by the synergies already booked and the current and expected decline in restructuring expenditure, are supportive of a 'BBB+' rating. Fitch expects FFO Adjusted Leverage to reduce from 2.8x in FY11 to between 2.3x to 2.5x over the next 5 years.

Amcor's rating also reflects the strong defensive characteristics of its cash flows, with 85% of sales derived from defensive consumer staples markets such as food, tobacco, healthcare and pharmaceuticals. Its European revenues are amongst its geographically most defensive, with volumes in this segment expected to be resilient to the financial stress in the region. Cost leadership, Amcor's ability to pass through the majority of input cost fluctuations, an extensive and well-diversified manufacturing footprint, and its strategic position in its customers' value chains also support the rating.

These positives are counterbalanced by Amcor's acquisitive growth strategy, the susceptibility to volume risk of its Rigid Plastics business and its high dividend payout ratio.

Volume risk in the Rigid Plastics business arises due to the discretionary nature of this expenditure, from the perspective of Amcor's wholesale customers, and from the commoditisation of this product line. A material cash flow driver for the Rigid Plastics business is the volumes of custom-made packaging solutions. These volumes have been declining, partly due to the now abating trend of customer internalisation. Amcor has responded to this trend by rationalising production capacity and reengineering its plants to cope with pre-form fabrication so as to re-enter their customers' value chains.

Sensitivity analysis conducted by Fitch indicates that in a modest down-turn, which adversely impacts volumes by 5%, Amcor's Adjusted Debt to FFO peaks at 2.75x over the next 5 years. Volumes of Amcor's more cyclical business, Rigid Plastics, suffered declines of less than 5% during the destocking shock to the packaging sector in 2009/10. The primary source of cash-flow volatility for Amcor is volume risk, owing to its ability to pass through the majority of costs across most of its key business segments.

Liquidity and near-term refinance risks are well-managed. Amcor had undrawn lines of AUD1.1bn as at 31st December 2011, sufficient to cover its 2012 refinancing requirements. Moreover, Fitch understands that discussions with financiers regarding the refinance of facilities maturing in 2012 are well advanced.

What Could Trigger a Rating Action?

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating action include:

- Increased earnings and cash flow from the Flexible packaging business as a fraction of group earnings and cash flow.

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include:

- FFO Adjusted Net Leverage exceeding 2.75x,

- EBITDA margins declining below 12%.