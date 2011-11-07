(The following was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, November 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has taken various
rating actions on the following ACLC Franchise Loan Receivables
Trusts and ACLC Business Loan Receivables Trusts:
ACLC Franchise Loan Receivables Trust 1998-A:
--Class A-3 upgraded to 'BBsf' from 'Bsf' and assigned a
Stable Outlook.
ACLC Business Loan Receivables Trust 1998-2:
--Class B downgraded to 'Dsf/RR6' from 'CCsf/RR2' and
withdrawn;
--Class C affirmed at 'Dsf/RR6' and withdrawn.
ACLC Business Loan Receivables Trust 1999-1:
--Class A-3 downgraded to 'Csf/RR2' from 'CCsf/RR2', and
withdrawn;
--Class B affirmed 'Dsf/RR5' and withdrawn;
--Class C affirmed at 'Dsf/RR6 and withdrawn.
ACLC Business Loan Receivables Trust 1999-2:
--Class D revised to 'CCCsf/RR3' from 'CCCsf/RR5'.
ACLC Business Loan Receivables Trust 2000-1:
--Class A-3A affirmed at 'BBB', Stable Outlook;
--Class A-3F affirmed at 'BBB', Stable Outlook;
--Class B affirmed at 'D/RR2';
--Class C affirmed at 'D/RR6';
--Class D affirmed at 'D/RR6'.
Additionally, the following classes were removed from Rating
Watch Negative:
Series 1998-A - Class A-3
Series 1998-2 - Class B
Series 1999-1 - Class A-3
Series 1999-2 - Class D
Series 2000-1 - Class A-3A and A-3F
The upgrade of the class A-3 note in the 1998-A transaction
reflects the significant credit support available to the note
over the short expected remaining life. In its analysis, Fitch
found the notes to pass stress scenarios consistent with the
upgraded rating category of 'BBBsf'. Additionally, the level of
upgrade reflects the application of the 'BBsf' rating cap for
pools with fewer than ten obligors.
The downgrade of the class B note in 1998-2 is due to
principal losses on the note as a significant portion of the
collateral pool has defaulted. The subsequent ratings withdrawal
of the notes is due to Fitch's view that the ratings are no
longer relevant to the agency's coverage, considering that the
notes have defaulted.
The downgrade of the class A-3 note in the 1999-1
transaction is a result of diminishing credit support due to
principal write-downs on subordinate classes. As a result, the
class A-3 note is unable to sustain incremental defaults under
Fitch's analysis. Fitch believes default on the note is
imminent, resulting in a negative rating action. The subsequent
ratings withdrawal of the notes is due to Fitch's view that the
ratings are no longer relevant to the agency's coverage,
considering that each class has either already defaulted or
Fitch's expectation is that default is imminent.
The affirmations on the remaining notes reflect the notes'
ability to pass stress-case scenarios consistent with the
current rating levels. Additionally, recovery prospects for the
distressed notes have changed, leading to a revision of the
Recovery Ratings. For additional detail, please refer to Fitch's
'Criteria for Structured Finance Recovery Ratings', dated July
12, 2011.
The Stable Rating Outlook designation for all applicable
notes reflects Fitch's view that ratings are not expected to
change within the next 12-18 months, based on current
performance.