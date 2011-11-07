(The following was released by the rating agency)

CHICAGO, November 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has taken various rating actions on the following ACLC Franchise Loan Receivables Trusts and ACLC Business Loan Receivables Trusts:

ACLC Franchise Loan Receivables Trust 1998-A:

--Class A-3 upgraded to 'BBsf' from 'Bsf' and assigned a Stable Outlook.

ACLC Business Loan Receivables Trust 1998-2:

--Class B downgraded to 'Dsf/RR6' from 'CCsf/RR2' and withdrawn;

--Class C affirmed at 'Dsf/RR6' and withdrawn.

ACLC Business Loan Receivables Trust 1999-1:

--Class A-3 downgraded to 'Csf/RR2' from 'CCsf/RR2', and withdrawn;

--Class B affirmed 'Dsf/RR5' and withdrawn;

--Class C affirmed at 'Dsf/RR6 and withdrawn.

ACLC Business Loan Receivables Trust 1999-2:

--Class D revised to 'CCCsf/RR3' from 'CCCsf/RR5'.

ACLC Business Loan Receivables Trust 2000-1:

--Class A-3A affirmed at 'BBB', Stable Outlook;

--Class A-3F affirmed at 'BBB', Stable Outlook;

--Class B affirmed at 'D/RR2';

--Class C affirmed at 'D/RR6';

--Class D affirmed at 'D/RR6'.

Additionally, the following classes were removed from Rating Watch Negative:

Series 1998-A - Class A-3

Series 1998-2 - Class B

Series 1999-1 - Class A-3

Series 1999-2 - Class D

Series 2000-1 - Class A-3A and A-3F

The upgrade of the class A-3 note in the 1998-A transaction reflects the significant credit support available to the note over the short expected remaining life. In its analysis, Fitch found the notes to pass stress scenarios consistent with the upgraded rating category of 'BBBsf'. Additionally, the level of upgrade reflects the application of the 'BBsf' rating cap for pools with fewer than ten obligors.

The downgrade of the class B note in 1998-2 is due to principal losses on the note as a significant portion of the collateral pool has defaulted. The subsequent ratings withdrawal of the notes is due to Fitch's view that the ratings are no longer relevant to the agency's coverage, considering that the notes have defaulted.

The downgrade of the class A-3 note in the 1999-1 transaction is a result of diminishing credit support due to principal write-downs on subordinate classes. As a result, the class A-3 note is unable to sustain incremental defaults under Fitch's analysis. Fitch believes default on the note is imminent, resulting in a negative rating action. The subsequent ratings withdrawal of the notes is due to Fitch's view that the ratings are no longer relevant to the agency's coverage, considering that each class has either already defaulted or Fitch's expectation is that default is imminent.

The affirmations on the remaining notes reflect the notes' ability to pass stress-case scenarios consistent with the current rating levels. Additionally, recovery prospects for the distressed notes have changed, leading to a revision of the Recovery Ratings. For additional detail, please refer to Fitch's 'Criteria for Structured Finance Recovery Ratings', dated July 12, 2011.

The Stable Rating Outlook designation for all applicable notes reflects Fitch's view that ratings are not expected to change within the next 12-18 months, based on current performance.