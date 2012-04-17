(The following was released by the rating agency) KOLKATA/SINGAPORE, April 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Anmol Biscuits Limited (ABL) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch A(ind)' with Stable Outlook. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

While assigning the ratings Fitch has taken a consolidated view on ABL and its 100% owned subsidiaries, Anmol Bakers Private Limited (ABPL) and Bansal Biscuits Private Limited (BBPL), due to their strong operational, legal and strategical linkages.

The ratings reflect ABL's improved EBITDA to 4.6% in the financial year to March 2011 (FY11) from 4% in FY10. The improvement was due to higher capacity utilisation which reduced sub-contracting costs for the company. Total adjusted net debt/EBITDA increased to 2.9x in FY11 from 1.6x in FY10 following debt-funded capital expenditure to expand its biscuits manufacturing capacity to 56,000 MTPA from 24,500 MTPA.

The ratings also reflect the strong market presence of Anmol brand through its extensive distribution network and production units being located in markets with strong sales (Uttar Pradesh 25% of sales, West Bengal 10% and Bihar 10%). Fitch further notes the company's sales are diversified across the northern region (45% of sales), the eastern region (46%) and the western region (9%).

Positive rating action may result from total adjusted net debt/EBITDA falling below 2.0x on a consolidated basis. Growth in sales volumes leading to increased market share and geographic diversification of sales may also lead to positive rating action.

Negative rating action may be triggered if total adjusted net debt/EBITDA deteriorates beyond 3.5x on a consolidated basis.

ABL was incorporated in 1993 and is engaged in the manufacture of biscuits at its unit located at Dankuni, West Bengal. Anmol brand is also present in north and west India through ABPL, a 100% subsidiary of ABL, which manufactures and sells the brands of ABL by paying royalties to the company. ABPL has an installed capacity of 60,000 MTPA. BBPL, another 100% subsidiary of ABL, has set up a biscuit manufacturing facility of 47,700 MTPA in Bihar. The total production capacity of the group will be 178,700MTPA by June 2012.

Fitch has also assigned ratings to ABL's bank facilities as follows:

- INR134m term loan: 'Fitch A(ind)'

- INR150m fund-based limit: 'Fitch A(ind)'

- INR20m non-fund-based limit: 'Fitch A1(ind)'