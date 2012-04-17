(The following was released by the rating agency)
KOLKATA/SINGAPORE, April 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
India-based Anmol Biscuits Limited (ABL) a National Long-Term
rating of 'Fitch A(ind)' with Stable Outlook. A list of
additional rating actions is provided at the end of this
commentary.
While assigning the ratings Fitch has taken a consolidated
view on ABL and its 100% owned subsidiaries, Anmol Bakers
Private Limited (ABPL) and Bansal Biscuits Private Limited
(BBPL), due to their strong operational, legal and strategical
linkages.
The ratings reflect ABL's improved EBITDA to 4.6% in the
financial year to March 2011 (FY11) from 4% in FY10. The
improvement was due to higher capacity utilisation which reduced
sub-contracting costs for the company. Total adjusted net
debt/EBITDA increased to 2.9x in FY11 from 1.6x in FY10
following debt-funded capital expenditure to expand its biscuits
manufacturing capacity to 56,000 MTPA from 24,500 MTPA.
The ratings also reflect the strong market presence of Anmol
brand through its extensive distribution network and production
units being located in markets with strong sales (Uttar Pradesh
25% of sales, West Bengal 10% and Bihar 10%). Fitch further
notes the company's sales are diversified across the northern
region (45% of sales), the eastern region (46%) and the western
region (9%).
Positive rating action may result from total adjusted net
debt/EBITDA falling below 2.0x on a consolidated basis. Growth
in sales volumes leading to increased market share and
geographic diversification of sales may also lead to positive
rating action.
Negative rating action may be triggered if total adjusted
net debt/EBITDA deteriorates beyond 3.5x on a consolidated
basis.
ABL was incorporated in 1993 and is engaged in the
manufacture of biscuits at its unit located at Dankuni, West
Bengal. Anmol brand is also present in north and west India
through ABPL, a 100% subsidiary of ABL, which manufactures and
sells the brands of ABL by paying royalties to the company. ABPL
has an installed capacity of 60,000 MTPA. BBPL, another 100%
subsidiary of ABL, has set up a biscuit manufacturing facility
of 47,700 MTPA in Bihar. The total production capacity of the
group will be 178,700MTPA by June 2012.
Fitch has also assigned ratings to ABL's bank facilities as
follows:
- INR134m term loan: 'Fitch A(ind)'
- INR150m fund-based limit: 'Fitch A(ind)'
- INR20m non-fund-based limit: 'Fitch A1(ind)'