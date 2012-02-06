(The following was released by the rating agency)
MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, February 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
withdrawn India's Ansal Properties and Infrastructure Limited's
(APIL) 'Fitch B-(ind)nm' National Long-Term rating. A list of
additional rating actions is provided at the end of this
commentary.
The ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of adequate
information. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical
coverage of APIL.
Fitch migrated APIL to the "Non-Monitored" category on 04
August 2011 (please see, Fitch Migrates Ansal Properties &
Infrastructure's Ratings to "Non-Monitored" Category, available
at www.fitchratings.com).
Fitch has also withdrawn APIL's bank loan ratings as
follows:
- INR1,000m long-term debt program: 'Fitch B-(ind)nm';
rating withdrawn
- INR710m long-term bank loans: 'Fitch B-(ind)nm'; rating
withdrawn
- INR1,721.5m fund-based working capital limits: 'Fitch
B-(ind)nm'; rating withdrawn
- INR200m short-term bank loans: 'Fitch A4(ind)nm'; rating
withdrawn
- INR1,500m non-fund based working capital limits: 'Fitch
A4(ind)nm'; rating withdrawn
- INR1,000m short-term debt (INR500m to be carved out of
fund-based working capital limits): 'Fitch A4(ind)nm'; rating
withdrawn