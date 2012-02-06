(The following was released by the rating agency)

MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, February 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India's Ansal Properties and Infrastructure Limited's (APIL) 'Fitch B-(ind)nm' National Long-Term rating. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of APIL.

Fitch migrated APIL to the "Non-Monitored" category on 04 August 2011 (please see, Fitch Migrates Ansal Properties & Infrastructure's Ratings to "Non-Monitored" Category, available at www.fitchratings.com).

Fitch has also withdrawn APIL's bank loan ratings as follows:

- INR1,000m long-term debt program: 'Fitch B-(ind)nm'; rating withdrawn

- INR710m long-term bank loans: 'Fitch B-(ind)nm'; rating withdrawn

- INR1,721.5m fund-based working capital limits: 'Fitch B-(ind)nm'; rating withdrawn

- INR200m short-term bank loans: 'Fitch A4(ind)nm'; rating withdrawn

- INR1,500m non-fund based working capital limits: 'Fitch A4(ind)nm'; rating withdrawn

- INR1,000m short-term debt (INR500m to be carved out of fund-based working capital limits): 'Fitch A4(ind)nm'; rating withdrawn