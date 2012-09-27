(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- We believe Indonesia-based mining company Antam is
committed to a US$2.5 billion capital spending program, most of
which will likely proceed over the next 24 months.
-- Such large capital spending while nickel prices remain
uncertain could weaken the company's cash flows more rapidly
than we had earlier anticipated.
-- We are revising our rating outlook on Antam to negative
from stable.
At the same time, we are affirming our 'B+' long-term
corporate credit rating on the company.
Rating Action
On Sept. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
revised its outlook on Indonesia-based mining company PT Antam
(Persero) Tbk. to negative from stable. At the same time, we
affirmed the 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating on the
company.
Rationale
We revised the outlook because we expect Antam's financial
risk profile to weaken due to a higher-than-expected increase in
the company's capital spending over the next 24 months. We now
estimate that the company's capital expenditure could reach
Indonesian rupiah (IDR) 14 trillion in 2012-2013, compared with
our earlier forecast of IDR7.8 trillion. We expect most of the
capital expenditure to be debt-funded.
Antam is increasingly committed to its stated capital
spending plan over the next two years, in our view. This is
largely to mitigate a possible drop in profitability if the
Indonesian government bans unprocessed nickel ore exports in
2014. Higher capital spending could strain the company's cash
flows more than we had expected. Currently subdued nickel prices
compound this risk. We forecast Antam's debt-to-EBITDA ratio at
more than 4.5x in 2013, from about 1.2x in 2011, and its ratio
of funds from operations (FFO) to debt at below 15%, from about
68%. This could lead to a weakening of the company's financial
risk profile to "highly leveraged" from "aggressive," as our
criteria define these terms. Our estimates are based on the
following assumptions:
-- Ferronickel sales of 18,000 tons-19,000 tons annually in
2012 and 2013; nickel ore sales of about 7 million tons in 2012
and 11.5 million tons in 2013; and gold production of about
2,700 kilograms annually in 2012 and 2013. Our base-case still
assumes that Indonesia will delay the ban on unprocessed ore
exports for companies that have processing projects under
development.
-- Base prices of nickel at US$7.50 per pound for the rest
of 2012 and US$8 per pound in 2013; and gold prices of about
US$1,650 per ounce in 2012 and US$1,400 per ounce in 2013. These
prices translate into weaker gross margins of 20%-23% in 2012
and 2013 for Antam. We expect that fuel and mining costs will
stay high and that the government could levy additional export
taxes on unprocessed ore in 2013.
-- Capital spending of about IDR5.1 trillion in 2012 and up
to IDR9 trillion in 2013. Antam already raised IDR3 trillion to
fund the modernization of its ferronickel capacity. The company
also drew down debt of about US$175 million at its
chemical-grade alumina project PT Indonesia Chemical Alumina (PT
ICA). We include project-level debt, pension obligations, and
asset retirement obligations while calculating total debt.
A potential disposal of Antam shares owned by the Government
of Indonesia (BB+/Positive/B; axBBB+/axA-2) will not affect our
rating or outlook on the company. We consider Antam to be a
government-related entity according to our criteria. However, we
assess Antam as having "limited importance" and "limited link"
to the government. This means that we do not factor in any
exceptional government support in our 'b+' stand-alone credit
profile on the company.
The rating on Antam reflects the company's high capital
spending plans, its exposure to volatile nickel prices, the weak
cost competitiveness of its ferronickel operations, and
regulatory uncertainty. Antam's good quality mining assets,
second quartile cost position among nickel ore producers, and
adequate liquidity temper these weaknesses.
Liquidity
Antam's liquidity is "adequate," as defined in our criteria.
We expect the company's liquidity sources to exceed its
liquidity uses by about 1.3x in the next 12 months.
Our liquidity assessment incorporates the following factors
and assumptions:
-- Liquidity sources include our expectation of FFO of about
IDR1,400 billion. As of June 30, 2012, the company has a cash
balance of IDR5.2 trillion.
-- Sources also include about US$175 million in available
committed bank funding for PT ICA.
-- Liquidity needs include our expectation of up to IDR9
trillion in capital spending, part of which Antam is likely to
finance by project-level debt.
The company also had about IDR867.5 billion in dividend
payables. Antam does not have short-term debt payable besides
about IDR11.1 billion in accrued interest. The company continues
to maintain good headroom under the financial covenants of its
rupiah-denominated bonds and PT ICA bank facilities.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our expectation that the
substantial debt-funded capital spending plan could weaken
Antam's cash flows and increase its leverage over the next 12
months.
We could lower the rating if Antam's financial risk profile
weakens materially, such that its debt-to-EBITDA ratio is above
5x and FFO-to-total-debt ratio is below 15%. This could happen
if the company's capital expenditure exceeds IDR5 billion in
2012 and in 2013 and average nickel prices are lower than $7.75
per pound.
We could revise the outlook to stable if Antam's capital
spending is more gradual than we expect, such that its
debt-to-EBITDA ratio stabilizes below 4.5x and its
FFO-to-total-debt ratio is greater than 20%.
