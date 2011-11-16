(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, November 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Australia & New Zealand Banking Group's (ANZ; 'AA-'/Positive)
USD10bn Series A senior 3(a)(2) medium-term notes (the note
series) a rating of 'AA-'. The notes will be issued by ANZ
acting through its New York branch.
Fitch notes that the ratings are assigned to the note series
and not to the notes issued under the note series. There is no
assurance that notes issued under the note series will be
assigned a rating, or that the rating assigned to a specific
issue under the note series will have the same rating as the
rating of the note series. Senior issues the agency does rate
under the note series, whose coupons carry embedded market risk
and whose principal does not, will be rated 'AA-(emr)'.