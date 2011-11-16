(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, November 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Australia & New Zealand Banking Group's (ANZ; 'AA-'/Positive) USD10bn Series A senior 3(a)(2) medium-term notes (the note series) a rating of 'AA-'. The notes will be issued by ANZ acting through its New York branch.

Fitch notes that the ratings are assigned to the note series and not to the notes issued under the note series. There is no assurance that notes issued under the note series will be assigned a rating, or that the rating assigned to a specific issue under the note series will have the same rating as the rating of the note series. Senior issues the agency does rate under the note series, whose coupons carry embedded market risk and whose principal does not, will be rated 'AA-(emr)'.