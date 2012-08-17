(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 17, 2012- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'AA-/A-1+' issuer credit ratings on Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. (ANZ) are unchanged following ANZ's 2012 Quarter 3 Trading Update. Our outlook on ANZ is stable.

Standard & Poor's believes that ANZ's performance for its fiscal year to June 30, 2012, was in-line with rating expectations considering ANZ's strong 'AA-' credit profile, by domestic and international standards. We continue to view ANZ's credit rating as being supported by the bank's "strong" business position; "adequate" risk position and capitalization and earnings; "average" funding; and high systemic importance to the Australian banking sector.

Our outlook for ANZ is stable. Our most likely forward scenario is that ANZ will generate reasonably stable, repeatable revenues in the short-to-medium term. We expect that asset quality, profitability, and capitalization metrics leading into full-year results at Sept. 30 2012 and into fiscal 2013 will continue broadly in line with current trends. Our expectation is that funding and liquidity risks will most likely remain satisfactorily-managed despite a confluence of international factors that could impact negatively on the bank's credit standing, including those associated with euro-zone stresses. We will continue to monitor international developments that potentially could hurt the credit profile of ANZ and other Australian major banks.

We note that ANZ's Asian strategy is being executed in a manner that is consistent with rating expectations at the 'AA-' level. We further note that slightly lower revenues from the bank's wealth division for the financial year to date is unsurprising given difficult market conditions, and currently does not concern us in the context of the bank's overall strong performance.