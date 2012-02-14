(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, February 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Australia & New Zealand Banking Group's (ANZ, 'AA-'/RWN/'F1+') CHF325m Series 2012-3 (ISIN CH0143838032) and CHF400m Series 2012-4 (ISIN CH0142821468) residential mortgage covered bonds 'AAA' ratings, respectively. The hard bullet bonds are due in February 2019 and February 2015 respectively. The bonds are guaranteed by Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited as trustee of the ANZ Residential Covered Bond Trust. Under this programme ANZ can periodically issue covered bonds up to USD20bn secured on a dynamic pool of first-ranking Australian residential mortgage loans.

The ratings are based on ANZ's 'AA-' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating and a Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 30.1%, the combination of which enables the covered bonds to reach an 'AA+' rating on a probability of default basis and a rating of 'AAA' after factoring in a single-notch rating uplift from cover pool recoveries which have been modelled in a 'AAA' rating scenario. The programme's contractual asset percentage (AP) of 83.6% (equivalent to 19.6% over-collateralisation) is equal to the AP supporting the 'AAA' ratings. The level of AP supporting the ratings will be affected, among other things, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance, and it cannot be assumed that it will remain stable over time.

The D-Factor of 30.1% reflects the strength of asset segregation through a bankruptcy remote SPV, which will act as guarantor of the covered bonds. It also reflects the mitigant to liquidity gap risk in the form of a pre-maturity test, triggering the cash collateralisation of payments due over the next 12 months upon a downgrade of the issuer below 'F1+', or for future soft bullet issues, a 12-month maturity extension and a cash reserve covering three months of payments due on the covered bonds. The D-Factor further takes into account the provision for the guarantor to take decisions after issuer default, aided by the adequate quality of the issuer's IT systems as well as the oversight of the issuer under covered bond legislation recently enacted in Australia. All else being equal, the rating of ANZ's residential mortgage covered bonds could still be maintained at 'AAA' if the issuer was rated at least 'A'.

As of 31 December 2011, the cover pool consisted of 16,478 loans secured by first- ranking mortgages of Australian residential properties with a total outstanding balance of AUD4.7bn. The portfolio is wholly made up of full documentation loans which have a weighted average current loan to-value ratio of 66.6%, and a weighted average seasoning of 16.2 months. Floating-rate loans represent 100% of the cover pool. In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch has calculated a weighted average frequency of foreclosure for the cover assets of 10.1%, and a weighted average recovery rate of 53.4%. The cover pool is geographically distributed across Australia's states, with the largest concentrations being in New South Wales (24.4%), Victoria (36.9%), and Queensland (13.5%). The agency's mortgage default analysis is based on its Australian residential mortgage criteria.

Fitch has formed assumptions about the default probability and losses of the cover pools under a 'AAA' stress scenario, and tested maturity mismatches between the cover pools and possible covered bond issues in a wind-down scenario under the management of a third party.